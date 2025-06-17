Woman Gang Raped At Odisha’s Gopalpur Beach, Friend Tied Up; 10 Arrested

A disturbing crime has shaken Odisha after a 20-year-old college student was allegedly gang-raped by a group of men at Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district. The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the survivor and her male friend visited the beach to celebrate the Raja festival. According to the police, the group overpowered the couple, tied up the man, and forcibly took the woman to an abandoned house nearby, where she was raped.

Swift Police Action, All Accused Arrested

After the survivor reported the crime, Gopalpur police launched a rapid investigation. Ten men, all from the Hinjilicut region, were arrested within hours.

Some of the accused were detained while attempting to flee.

The police have registered the case under stringent charges, including gang rape, and the suspects will undergo medical and forensic procedures.

Survivor Undergoes Medical Tests

The survivor was taken to MKCG Medical College for examination. Her condition is stable.

Officials confirmed that the case is being treated with the utmost sensitivity.

Authorities have ensured that all legal and forensic protocols are being followed for evidence collection.

Public Demands Better Safety at Tourist Spots

Following the incident, there has been public outrage over the lack of safety at Gopalpur beach, a well-known tourist destination.

Locals have raised concerns about poor lighting and the absence of patrolling.

The administration has promised immediate improvements in security and infrastructure at beachside locations.

Investigation Ongoing

The investigation continues as authorities look into possible additional involvement and systemic security lapses.

Police have assured the public that justice will be served swiftly and that preventive measures will be reinforced.

