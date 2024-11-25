Youths In Manipur’s Hills Abandon Studies To Take Up Arms Amid Escalating Tensions

The article explores the impact of escalating violence in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, where the region’s youth, particularly from the Meitei and Kuki communities, have abandoned their studies to take up arms and serve as village volunteers.

In Manipur’s volatile Kangpokpi district, escalating violence has pushed many young people to abandon their studies and take up arms in defense of their communities. These youths, who were once focused on education, have become village volunteers stationed in bunkers to protect their families and homes amidst growing unrest.

The border villages of Kangpokpi, where Meitei and Kuki communities coexist, have been embroiled in strife, making security a pressing concern. The young volunteers, who often describe their roles as purely defensive, face accusations that some of the bunkers may be manned by militants. However, the volunteers reject these allegations, maintaining their commitment is solely to safeguard their communities.

Life within these makeshift bunkers is fraught with tension. Armed with rudimentary weapons and meager supplies, the young defenders remain on constant alert, aware that their choices—though driven by survival—have cost them their academic pursuits. “We didn’t want to leave our studies, but the safety of our families comes first,” one volunteer shared. Despite their resolve, the youth of the region are living in a limbo, caught between the harsh realities of the present and their hopes for a future shaped by peace and stability.

As the violence in Manipur deepens, these young people represent a generation whose lives have been profoundly altered by conflict. Their stories highlight the urgent need for peacebuilding efforts to stem the tide of militarization and violence. Without such efforts, the future of Manipur’s youth remains uncertain, marked by fear and lost opportunities.

