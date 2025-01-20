Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu Demands Stricter Safety Measures After Fatal Paragliding Accident In Manali

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu has called for stricter safety measures in adventure sports following the tragic death of Jeyesh Ram in a paragliding accident in Kullu, Manali. Vembu stressed the need for stronger regulatory oversight after a mid-air collision led to the fatal fall.

In the wake of a tragic paragliding accident that claimed the life of 27-year-old entrepreneur Jeyesh Ram, Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu has called for urgent regulatory reforms to enhance safety measures in adventure sports. Jeyesh, the founder of Tools Hub, a hardware retail franchise supported by Zoho, died on Friday in Kullu, Manali, after his tandem paraglider collided mid-air with another, causing a fatal fall.

Vembu, who attended the funeral, expressed his deep sadness, writing on X, “Way too many accidents happen with sickening regulatory there, and I am deeply saddened Jeyesh became the latest statistic.” He emphasized the need for “much stronger regulatory oversight” to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

The accident took place when Jeyesh was on a tandem flight, and the paraglider he was in collided with another mid-air. The incident caused the glider to collapse, and despite being rushed to the hospital, Jeyesh was declared dead on arrival. The pilot, Ashwani Kumar, sustained severe injuries and was transferred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for further treatment.

Jeyesh Ram, originally from Vigneshwara Nagar in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, had quickly risen to success with his fast-growing business. Sridhar Vembu remembered Jeyesh as a “dashing young man, very kind to his employees and all those around him,” and highlighted that he had “the world ahead of him.” Vembu also spoke of Jeyesh’s adventurous spirit, acknowledging that while both of them were risk-takers, he would have declined paragliding in Kullu due to its accident-prone nature.

In his post, Vembu cautioned young people to “avoid bad risks like this” and stressed the need for careful risk assessment, something he would have done at Jeyesh’s age. Preliminary investigations revealed that the pilot had attempted a 360-degree swirl, which led to the collision. While the other glider was able to stabilize, Jeyesh’s glider collapsed mid-air, resulting in the fatal fall. The family of the victim has been informed about the incident, and a magisterial probe has been ordered.

Sridhar Vembu urged regulators to thoroughly review the situation, stating, “I hope his death does not go in vain.” This incident adds to a troubling trend in Himachal Pradesh, where seven paragliding deaths, including those of foreigners, have occurred in the past 18 months. The state had banned paragliding at Gadsa in January 2023 due to safety concerns, but the restriction was lifted a month later.

ALSO READ: 19-Year-Old Woman Dies In Paragliding Accident In Dharamshala, Pilot Injured