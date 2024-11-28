Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

An autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru has turned his vehicle into a mobile library, offering free books to passengers with a note: "Free for all, take if you wish." (Read more below)

In the vibrant streets of Bengaluru, where traffic chaos is an everyday affair, an autorickshaw is quietly capturing hearts. This isn’t just any ride—it’s a moving library offering free wisdom and life advice.

A photo of this unique auto went viral after Ravilla Lokesh, a Bengaluru professional, shared it on LinkedIn. The auto, stocked with books like “Why Divorce?” and “God Loves You,” invites passengers to pick up a book for free. Lokesh captioned the post, “Only in Bengaluru can you find philosophical wisdom handed out… in an autorickshaw.”

The auto’s driver believes in sharing spiritual and philosophical ideas, evident from the note inside: “Free for all, take if you wish.” This initiative has sparked conversations about blending everyday commutes with meaningful reflection.

Adding to Bengaluru’s reputation for creativity, another auto driver, Samuel Christy, has taken a bold entrepreneurial step. A graduate seeking funds for his startup idea, Christy displays a sign behind his seat that reads: “Hi passenger, my name is Samuel Christy. I’m a graduate raising funds for my startup. If interested, please talk to me.”

The image of Christy’s poster gained traction on Reddit, with users praising his determination and ingenuity. Reactions varied from admiration for his creativity to curiosity about his business idea.

These stories highlight the essence of Bengaluru—innovation in unexpected places, proving that even everyday moments can inspire extraordinary ideas.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)

