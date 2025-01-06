Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, January 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Crystals and semi-precious stones have long captivated people for their beauty and supposed metaphysical properties.

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Crystals and semi-precious stones have long captivated people for their beauty and supposed metaphysical properties. However, myths and misconceptions often cloud our understanding of these fascinating objects. To shed light on the truths and myths, we spoke with Kishori Sud, a certified Crystal Healer and Tarot Card Reader from Enigma Tarot Tribe. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Myth: All Crystals Are Natural

Reality: Not all crystals available in the market are naturally occurring. Many are lab-created or treated to enhance their color and clarity. Always check the source and authenticity when purchasing.

2. Myth: Expensive Stones Are Always Genuine

Reality: A higher price tag doesn’t guarantee authenticity. Some sellers inflate prices for treated or synthetic stones. Buy from trusted sources and do your research before making a purchase.

3. Myth: Bigger Crystals Are More Powerful

Reality: The size of a crystal does not determine its energy or effectiveness. A small, high-quality stone can be just as powerful as a larger one.

4. Myth: Crystals Work Instantly

Reality: Crystals are tools that help balance energy and amplify intentions. They don’t produce immediate results and require time, consistency, and effort on your part.

5. Myth: Dark-Colored Crystals Are Harmful

Reality: Stones like black tourmaline, onyx, and obsidian are often misunderstood. Far from being negative, they are grounding and protective, absorbing negative energy and promoting stability.

6. Myth: All Crystals Need Cleansing Under Moonlight

Reality: While moonlight is an effective cleanser for some crystals, it’s not universal. Certain stones, like selenite or pyrite, can be damaged by water. Smudging, sound cleansing, or pink salt are alternative methods.

7. Myth: Only Birthstones Are Effective for You

Reality: Birthstones have traditional significance, but they aren’t the only stones that can work for you. Any crystal that resonates with your energy and intentions can provide benefits.

8. Myth: Crystals Never Break

Reality: Crystals can break due to stress, flaws, or environmental factors. Spiritually, some believe a broken crystal has fulfilled its purpose rather than signaling bad luck.

9. Myth: All Green Stones Attract Wealth

Reality: Green crystals like jade symbolize abundance, but they don’t guarantee wealth. They can support intentions related to financial success and also help with emotional balance and reducing anxiety.

10. Myth: Synthetic Stones Lack Energy

Reality: While man-made, synthetic stones are believed by some practitioners to carry energetic vibrations similar to natural ones.

Crystals and semi-precious stones are powerful tools for self-care and energy work, but it’s essential to approach them with knowledge and realistic expectations. By debunking these myths, you can better appreciate their beauty and potential benefits while avoiding common pitfalls. Always choose stones that resonate with your energy and intentions, and remember, it’s your connection to them that makes them truly meaningful.

Filed under

Myths About Crystals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Amazon To Release The Documentary Of Incoming US First Lady Melania Trump

Amazon To Release The Documentary Of Incoming US First Lady Melania Trump

Prashant Kishor Detained From Hunger Strike In Patna

Prashant Kishor Detained From Hunger Strike In Patna

Six Brothers Married Six Sisters In Pakistan

Six Brothers Married Six Sisters In Pakistan

Amid Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree’s Divorce Rumors, Know Her Net Worth

Amid Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree’s Divorce Rumors, Know Her Net Worth

4th Day Of Hunger Strike, Prashant Kishor Says ‘Health Issues Are Obvious’

4th Day Of Hunger Strike, Prashant Kishor Says ‘Health Issues Are Obvious’

Entertainment

Amid Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree’s Divorce Rumors, Know Her Net Worth

Amid Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree’s Divorce Rumors, Know Her Net Worth

Timothée Chalamet Avoids Questions About Kylie Jenner And Their Relationship Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Fans Say, ‘I’m Cryingggg’

Timothée Chalamet Avoids Questions About Kylie Jenner And Their Relationship Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Fans Say,

Instagram Influencer Ankush Bahuguna Was Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 40 Hours: Here’s What Happened

Instagram Influencer Ankush Bahuguna Was Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 40 Hours: Here’s What Happened

‘It felt like I was watching Sridevi’: Amir Khan Praises Actors In Loveyapa

‘It felt like I was watching Sridevi’: Amir Khan Praises Actors In Loveyapa

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox