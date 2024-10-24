Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Renowned Fashion houses like Hermès, Chanel, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton are well known for their fashion brilliance as well as for their exceptional craftsmanship

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

With Fashion Week just passed, it’s intriguing to learn about the various luxury fashion houses that have expanded their creativity beyond apparel to master the art of high-fashion jewelry, and when talking about fashion houses, one can never miss the most obvious household names. Renowned brands that come to mind almost immediately include Hermès, Chanel, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton. These names are not just celebrated for their fashion brilliance but also for their exceptional craftsmanship in creating stunning jewelry pieces.

Hermès: The Art of Chain Links

In an unexpected yet brilliant twist, Hermès has transformed the humble chain link into the centerpiece of its latest jewelry collection. Crafted under the expert guidance of Pierre Hardy, the collection reimagines the nautical chain in various striking forms. From minimalist elegance to bold and assertive designs, each piece is a testament to Hermès’ innovative spirit. The collection features exquisite options in white and rose gold, adorned with black spinels and blue sapphires. Some pieces are pavé-set with diamonds and embellished with commanding center stones, proving that even the simplest elements can achieve grandeur.

Chanel: Movement and Elegance

Chanel’s newest high-jewelry collection, aptly named Sport, embodies the dynamism of movement, drawing inspiration from Gabrielle Chanel’s own passion for sports. A proficient equestrian, skier, dancer, fisher, golfer, and tennis player, Chanel infused this collection with her adventurous spirit. The standout piece, the bold Chanel Print cuff, is designed in diamonds and rubies, reinterpreting the iconic logo as a chic, sporty print. This collection reflects Chanel’s ability to blend elegance with a sense of fun and vitality.

Prada: A Modern Take on Classic Chains

Titled Eternal Gold, Prada’s latest fine jewelry collection breathes new life into the classic chain motif. By introducing innovative proportions and combinations, the collection captivates with its modern aesthetic. Notably, all pieces are crafted from 100% certified recycled gold, showcasing Prada’s commitment to sustainability. Each item features the iconic triangular logo, ingeniously functioning as a clasp, thereby merging timeless design with contemporary sensibilities.

Dolce & Gabbana: Heritage Meets Extravagance

Embracing the ancient Sardinian art of filigree, Dolce & Gabbana’s high-jewelry atelier presents an array of opulent gold pieces characterized by their intricate, lace-like details. This collection pays homage to a centuries-old tradition while reimagining it in contemporary forms. The luxurious craftsmanship involved in creating these exquisite pieces reflects the brand’s dedication to honoring cultural heritage while pushing the boundaries of modern jewelry design.

Gucci: Nature’s Grandeur

Gucci’s Labirinti high-jewelry collection draws inspiration from the manicured gardens of Italy, capturing the splendor of nature through elegant designs. Each piece transforms the beauty of blooming flora into captivating geometric shapes and symmetrical patterns. A highlight of the collection is a stunning necklace featuring a 28.07-carat spinel, complemented by tourmaline rubellite beads and tsavorites that create delicate floral motifs. Diamonds intricately map out a subtle G-for-Gucci insignia, merging nature with high fashion in a breathtaking way.

Louis Vuitton: Redefining Elegance

Louis Vuitton continues to redefine luxury with its newest addition, the Tumbler collection is a stunning evolution of the previous Bravery High Jewelry collection. The spectacular Le Tumblr necklace showcases the maison’s signature trunk-making savoir-faire, now reimagined with five exquisite creations crafted in white gold. Interlocking pavé-diamond sequences reveal a delicate openwork Monogram Flower motif, epitomizing sophistication and craftsmanship in every detail.

Also read: Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Filed under

Chanel Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Houses Fashion Week Gucci Hermes High Jewelry Masterpieces Louis Vuitton prada
Advertisement

Also Read

Bangladesh: Fashion Giants Under Fire For Failing To Safeguard Labour Rights

Bangladesh: Fashion Giants Under Fire For Failing To Safeguard Labour Rights

SAFF Women’s Championship: India Fall 1-3 To Bangladesh, Settle For Group A Runners-Up

SAFF Women’s Championship: India Fall 1-3 To Bangladesh, Settle For Group A Runners-Up

India Seek Redemption In Pune After First Test Defeat Against New Zealand

India Seek Redemption In Pune After First Test Defeat Against New Zealand

Mexican Soldiers Clash With Cartel: 19 Suspects Killed In Culiacan Shootout

Mexican Soldiers Clash With Cartel: 19 Suspects Killed In Culiacan Shootout

Nunez’s Solitary Goal Seals The Deal For Liverpool

Nunez’s Solitary Goal Seals The Deal For Liverpool

Entertainment

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox