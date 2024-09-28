Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s annual ‘Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale’ kicked off on September 27, achieving remarkable success with a record-breaking performance on its first day. The e-commerce platform announced a 100% increase in Day 1 orders compared to last year, with overall daily orders soaring by more than three times.

In preparation for the sale, Meesho saw a surge in app downloads, amassing nearly 15 million, making it the top downloaded app on the Google Play Store during this period. On the inaugural day, approximately 65 million customers visited the platform, with popular categories like fashion, personal care, beauty, home and kitchen, and electronic accessories leading the traffic. Fashion items sold exceptionally well, averaging 506 kurtis, 376 sarees, and 360 kids’ wear items every minute.

Meesho’s premium segment, Meesho Mall, also experienced significant growth, with orders rising 2.5 times from the previous year. Notably, about 45% of these orders came from first-time customers. Specific brands thrived during the sale, with Mamaearth seeing a fivefold increase in orders, while Denver, Swiss Beauty, Bella Vita, and Mars experienced growth rates of 8x, 7.5x, 17.5x, and 4x, respectively.

ALSO READ: IIFA Utsavam 2024 Winners: Nani Wins Best Actor; Full List Out

Megha Agarwal, General Manager of Business at Meesho, expressed her enthusiasm: “We’re thrilled by the overwhelming response to Day 1 of our Mega Blockbuster Sale. A heartfelt thank you to our valued sellers, brand partners, and loyal customers for this fantastic beginning. We achieved a record-breaking feat of doubling our Day 1 orders over last year.”

As the festive season approaches, Meesho continues to enhance its offerings, boasting over two million sellers and around 120 million product listings across 30 categories. The platform has partnered with various national and regional brands, including Denver, Himalaya, Bajaj, Joy, Lotus Herbals, Biotique, Bata, and Paragon, to provide a wide range of affordable and quality products. Since August 2023, Meesho has reported nearly doubling its order growth to meet the increasing festive demand.

Other e-commerce giants, such as Amazon and Flipkart, are also ramping up their operations for the festive season. Amazon has established 20 war rooms to monitor real-time sales performance and customer sentiment, doubling its efforts from last year. Flipkart anticipates that one in four Indians will visit its site during the sale period and has launched 11 new fulfilment centres, creating over 100,000 jobs across India, with a focus on enhancing the representation of women in its workforce.

MUST READ: Tata ElectronicsTo Add 20,000 Jobs At Hosur Plant: Chandrasekaran