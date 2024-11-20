Home
Thursday, November 21, 2024
we-woman
Meet Margaret Chola AKA Internet’s ‘Glamma’: Granny With A Glam!

"Legendary Glamma," aka Ms. Chola has impressive 105,000 followers on Instagram, where she showcases bold outfits, oversized sunglasses, and elaborate jewelry.

Meet Margaret Chola AKA Internet’s ‘Glamma’: Granny With A Glam!

Meet Margaret Chola, an 85-year-old woman from rural Zambia, has become an unlikely global fashion sensation, captivating the internet with her vibrant and eclectic style.

Legendary GLAMMA

Known to her followers as “Legendary Glamma,” Ms. Chola has amassed an impressive 105,000 followers on Instagram, where she showcases bold outfits, oversized sunglasses, and elaborate jewelry.

What was the Inspiration?

The inspiration behind Ms. Chola’s Internet fame came from her granddaughter, Diana Kaumba, a New York City-based stylist who visited her in Zambia. During her visit, Ms. Kaumba dressed her grandmother in high-fashion pieces from her wardrobe and posted a series of striking photographs on Instagram in April 2024. The images quickly went viral and launched what has now come to be known as the “Granny Series.”

Maximilistic Chic

Ms. Chola’s outfits are iconically maximalist chic, more than once inspired by bold color pops such as the Zambian flag. Her playful combinations have ranged from blonde wigs and graphic tees to jeans paired with modern whimsical accessories. One of her favorite looks features jeans, a graphic T-shirt with her own image, and a blonde wig.

Ms. Kaumba, who has styled hair since 2012, says her grandmother is the epitome of “courage and grace” and “nailed every look.” Her work doesn’t just shed new light on intergenerational collaboration; it has inspired others as well. Several of those granddaughters hire Ms. Kaumba to style their grandmothers, aged between 70 and 96.

Personal Insights from Gramma’s life

Back from the clothes, Ms. Chola’s transformation has been a deeply personal journey. In an interview with the BBC, she discussed how dressing up has brought her joy, sense of purpose, and renewed confidence. “I feel different, I feel new and alive in these clothes, in a way that I’ve never felt before. I feel like I can conquer the world,” she said.

Ms. Chola hopes that her story inspires others toward self-expression and the kind of life one needs to live boldly, regardless of age. “Always forgive yourself for whatever mistakes you made,” she advises. “You can never change your past, but you can change your future.”

The success of the Granny Series is more than merely a viral trend; rather, it speaks of individuality, resilience, and the beauty of generational bonding. For Ms. Chola, this was a form in which fashion was hence redefining herself, making the point that style knows no age limit.

