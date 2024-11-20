Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

At just 24 years old, Steven Guo has cracked the code for achieving work-life balance, earning a six-figure income while working only 30 hours a week. The former United States resident, now living in Bali, earns a staggering $254,000 (₹2.15 crore) annually, while also pursuing his passions for surfing, traveling, and exploring Bali’s vibrant culture.

According to HT Media, Guo’s journey to financial success began at an early age. At just 12, he ventured into entrepreneurship by hosting Minecraft servers, where players could connect and play together. Guo shared with CNBC Make It that his unexpected foray into the online gaming world earned him $10,000 within a few months, marking his first taste of making money on the internet. This experience sparked his passion for business.

However, his entrepreneurial path wasn’t without failures. Guo recalled trying to launch a game development company, only to see it fail miserably, leaving him financially drained. Despite the setback, he took away an invaluable lesson: “Marketing is extremely important for any business.” This realization ignited his obsession with learning the art of business management, which would later fuel his success.

Guo continued his studies in business economics at the University of California, though he admits that he wasn’t focused on academics. “I knew that getting a high-paying job was probably unlikely because of my GPA,” he said. Rather than following the conventional route, Guo doubled down on his entrepreneurial ventures. Today, he runs a global company with 19 employees across the United States, Philippines, United Kingdom, and India.

According to HT Media, a typical day for Guo involves working from Monday to Friday, with each day consisting of just six hours of work, totaling 30 hours per week. About 40% of his time is dedicated to market research, where he focuses on understanding his clients and their products. His business ventures include an online retailer selling dates, a K-pop-inspired merchandise store, and a company specializing in premium car covers for luxury vehicles.

Despite his financial success, Guo places great emphasis on living a balanced life. He moved to Bali to escape the fast-paced lifestyle of the U.S., seeking a place where he could not only grow his businesses but also enjoy the activities he loves. “Bali really is a place where my work-life balance finally makes sense,” he explained. Apart from managing his businesses, Guo enjoys surfing, exploring Bali’s landscapes, and immersing himself in the local culture.

Guo’s decision to settle in Bali was also influenced by the island’s affordability and community. He shares a four-bedroom villa with friends and fellow entrepreneurs. “I’m definitely much happier in Bali because of how great the lifestyle is,” Guo said. He also pointed out that living in Bali offers him a quality of life at a fraction of the cost compared to his previous life in California. “I get to spend tons of time with my friends and do the activities I enjoy, like surfing,” he added.

