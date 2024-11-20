Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Barbados PM Calls PM Modi’s Visit A ‘Historic Moment,’ First In 56 Years

On Wednesday, Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, expressed her excitement over the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a "historic moment" for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Barbados PM Calls PM Modi’s Visit A ‘Historic Moment,’ First In 56 Years

On Wednesday, Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, expressed her excitement over the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a “historic moment” for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). She noted that the summit between India and the group of island nations was a significant milestone, and it was an honor to host the gathering of heads of government from CARICOM countries.

Strengthening Relations Between India and CARICOM

Mottley emphasized the importance of the summit, stating, “I think we are all happy that we can have this opportunity to meet with PM Narendra Modi. It is a historic moment for most of us in CARICOM to be able to meet with and have the CARICOM-India summit at the level of Heads of Government.” She further highlighted that the visit at the highest level of government underscores the strong and growing relationship between India and CARICOM nations.

Warm Welcome for PM Modi in Guyana

Upon his arrival in Guyana, PM Modi was warmly received by Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, along with the Prime Ministers of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, and Barbados, Mia Mottley, in addition to four Guyanese ministers. The welcome took place at a hotel in Georgetown, marking the beginning of a significant diplomatic visit.

About CARICOM and Its Influence

CARICOM, the Caribbean Community, comprises 21 countries, including 15 member states and six associate members, with a population of approximately 16 million citizens. The organization focuses on economic integration, foreign policy coordination, human and social development, and security. Established in 1973 with the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas, CARICOM has since evolved to strengthen its position globally, including the creation of a single market and economy.

Strengthening India-Barbados Ties

Prime Minister Mottley pointed out that the last meeting between the leaders of CARICOM and India took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. She acknowledged that such interactions demonstrated the robust relationship between the two regions. India and Barbados share close relations and actively engage in various international forums such as the UN, Commonwealth, and NAM. Additionally, Barbados has consistently supported India’s candidacy in multilateral platforms, including UN elections.

Indian Diaspora in Barbados

Around 3,000 people of Indian origin reside in Barbados, with most having acquired local nationality. This strong diaspora connection is a key component of the ties between the two nations.

PM Modi’s Visit Marks a Historic First

PM Modi’s visit to Barbados is significant as he becomes the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Caribbean country in 56 years. During his visit, he will address a special sitting of Guyana’s parliament and participate in the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit alongside leaders from the Caribbean region.

Invitation from Guyanese President

The visit, which comes at the invitation of Guyanese President Mohammad Irfaan Ali, is expected to further enhance India’s engagement with the Caribbean region, fostering stronger diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties.

Read More : US Embassy In Kyiv Closes Due To Potential Threat Of Air Attack

Filed under

Barbados PM India-Barbados Relations Indian PM Narendra Modi
Advertisement

Also Read

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule Here

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule...

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars That POTUS Travels With

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars...

India Beats China 1-0 In Final To Retain Third ACT Crown

India Beats China 1-0 In Final To Retain Third ACT Crown

Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind Using A Muslim Name

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox