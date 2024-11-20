Barbados PM Calls PM Modi’s Visit A ‘Historic Moment,’ First In 56 Years

On Wednesday, Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, expressed her excitement over the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a "historic moment" for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

On Wednesday, Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, expressed her excitement over the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a “historic moment” for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). She noted that the summit between India and the group of island nations was a significant milestone, and it was an honor to host the gathering of heads of government from CARICOM countries.

Strengthening Relations Between India and CARICOM

Mottley emphasized the importance of the summit, stating, “I think we are all happy that we can have this opportunity to meet with PM Narendra Modi. It is a historic moment for most of us in CARICOM to be able to meet with and have the CARICOM-India summit at the level of Heads of Government.” She further highlighted that the visit at the highest level of government underscores the strong and growing relationship between India and CARICOM nations.

Warm Welcome for PM Modi in Guyana

Upon his arrival in Guyana, PM Modi was warmly received by Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, along with the Prime Ministers of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, and Barbados, Mia Mottley, in addition to four Guyanese ministers. The welcome took place at a hotel in Georgetown, marking the beginning of a significant diplomatic visit.

About CARICOM and Its Influence

CARICOM, the Caribbean Community, comprises 21 countries, including 15 member states and six associate members, with a population of approximately 16 million citizens. The organization focuses on economic integration, foreign policy coordination, human and social development, and security. Established in 1973 with the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas, CARICOM has since evolved to strengthen its position globally, including the creation of a single market and economy.

Strengthening India-Barbados Ties

Prime Minister Mottley pointed out that the last meeting between the leaders of CARICOM and India took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. She acknowledged that such interactions demonstrated the robust relationship between the two regions. India and Barbados share close relations and actively engage in various international forums such as the UN, Commonwealth, and NAM. Additionally, Barbados has consistently supported India’s candidacy in multilateral platforms, including UN elections.

Indian Diaspora in Barbados

Around 3,000 people of Indian origin reside in Barbados, with most having acquired local nationality. This strong diaspora connection is a key component of the ties between the two nations.

PM Modi’s Visit Marks a Historic First

PM Modi’s visit to Barbados is significant as he becomes the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Caribbean country in 56 years. During his visit, he will address a special sitting of Guyana’s parliament and participate in the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit alongside leaders from the Caribbean region.

Invitation from Guyanese President

The visit, which comes at the invitation of Guyanese President Mohammad Irfaan Ali, is expected to further enhance India’s engagement with the Caribbean region, fostering stronger diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties.

