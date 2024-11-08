Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Myntra's last-minute perfume deals offer up to 40% off on iconic fragrances like Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Shop now for unbeatable prices!

If you’ve ever had a fragrance that instantly transports you to a special memory, whether it’s the fresh zest of Davidoff Cool Water reminding you of a fresh start or the sophisticated notes of Tommy Hilfiger that bring you closer to a loved one, you’ll know the power of scent. Now, fragrance lovers, there’s no need to wait for a special occasion to indulge in these signature scents. Myntra’s Last-Minute Dhamakedar Deals are offering up to 40% off on luxury perfumes, making it easier than ever to own these timeless fragrances without breaking the bank.

Iconic Scents, Unbeatable Prices

Fragrance lovers, get ready to explore some of the most luxurious perfume collections at unbeatable prices. Whether you’re looking for something bold, floral, or refreshing, Myntra has a deal to suit every taste. Here’s a look at some of our top picks from luxury perfume brands:

1. GUESS Men Uomo All-Day Long Eau De Toilette

This oriental fragrance is perfect for the man who enjoys both sophistication and boldness. With top notes of grapefruit, cardamom, and lavender, it gives a fresh start, while the deeper scents of dark woods and amber offer a grounding finish. Perfect for both business meetings and casual nights out, and it lasts up to 6 hours.

2. Nautica Classic Eau De Toilette

Designed for those who crave adventure, Nautica Classic offers an invigorating opening of lemon, lavender, and a green accord. A floral heart leads into a grounding base of cedarwood, musk, and amber, offering a perfect blend of fresh and warm notes. Ideal for outdoor activities or casual days, this fragrance offers a refreshing vibe that lasts all day.

3. CR7 Origins by Cristiano Ronaldo

For the modern man on the go, CR7 Origins delivers bold and refreshing notes of bay leaf and patchouli, creating an aura of dynamism. Whether you’re hitting the gym or heading to a casual date, this fragrance adapts seamlessly to both day and night, with an impressive 6-hour longevity.

4. Estee Lauder Beautiful Magnolia Eau De Parfum

A fragrance that radiates elegance, this floral composition is ideal for women who want to leave a lasting impression. With magnolia, rose, and a base of sandalwood, this perfume offers 8-10 hours of longevity, perfect for brunch dates or any daytime event.

5. Tommy Hilfiger Men Tommy Now Eau De Toilette

A versatile scent blending bergamot and mandarin orange with spicy-floral geranium and ginger, Tommy Now is a great fragrance for both casual and formal events. Expect a lasting fragrance for 6-8 hours, making it perfect for a daily signature scent.

6. Carlton London Veronica Eau de Parfum

For women looking for something elegant and floral, Veronica opens with a fresh burst of green apple and bergamot, followed by a floral heart and a grounding base of musk and patchouli. This fragrance offers 8-hour longevity and suits both daytime and evening wear.

7. BEARDO Men Godfather Eau De Parfum

A fragrance with power and charisma, BEARDO Godfather combines lemon and mint with the earthy elegance of vetiver. A lasting fragrance with 8-10 hours of longevity, it’s perfect for special occasions or formal events.

8. Jaguar Classic Black Eau De Toilette

A sophisticated fragrance designed for confident men, Jaguar Classic Black opens with tangerine and green apple, followed by a spicy cardamom heart and sandalwood base. A great night-time fragrance that lasts 6-8 hours, making it perfect for formal events or romantic dinners.

9. Bella Vita Organic Unisex White Oud Perfume

For fragrance connoisseurs seeking something unique, White Oud from Bella Vita offers woody, spicy, and citrusy notes that last all day. A fragrance suited for both work and leisure, it has a balanced scent that lasts throughout the day.

10. Davidoff Cool Water Eau De Toilette Combo

Davidoff’s Cool Water is the perfect refreshing floral fragrance, perfect for everyday wear. This combo pack includes both the Eau De Toilette and body lotion, offering a layered scent that lasts up to 8 hours, ideal for busy days or relaxing vacations.

Tips to Make Your Perfume Last Longer:

Hydrate Your Skin : Applying unscented moisturizer will help your fragrance last longer on hydrated skin.

: Applying unscented moisturizer will help your fragrance last longer on hydrated skin. Spray on Pulse Points : Apply perfume to areas like the wrist, neck, and behind the ears to let the heat enhance the fragrance.

: Apply perfume to areas like the wrist, neck, and behind the ears to let the heat enhance the fragrance. Avoid Rubbing : Don’t rub your fragrance in; this can break down the perfume molecules and alter the scent.

: Don’t rub your fragrance in; this can break down the perfume molecules and alter the scent. Layering: Combine perfumes with matching body lotions or shower gels for a longer-lasting effect.

Explore the Best Myntra Deals Now

Take advantage of Myntra’s Last-Minute Dhamakedar Deals to stock up on these iconic perfumes without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking for a fresh daytime scent or a bold evening fragrance, Myntra’s offers have something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these limited-time discounts, and discover your next signature scent today!

