10 Most Inspirational Socrates Quotes To Transform Your Life

Socrates was the first to tell that true wisdom comes from the acknowledgment of one’s ignorance, and still his great doubtfulness lies across an ocean of data on which most people do not have a real understanding.

Socrates, a philosophy giant of ancient Greece, was one of the pivotal thinkers that the world has ever seen. He left behind a rich heritage of wisdom that still serves as a source of inspiration for mankind. The main points of his teachings, which were communicated by Plato as the main channel of his influence, are self awareness, knowledge, virtue, and the never ending journey towards the truth. Socrates was the first to tell that true wisdom comes from the acknowledgment of one’s ignorance, and still his great doubtfulness lies across an ocean of data on which most people do not have a real understanding. Besides, he was at the forefront of confronting and confronting telling the world about forbearance and wanting nothing.

Among his most inspirational ideas are: 

  1.  “The unexamined life is not worth living,” 

  2. “Know thyself,” 

  3. “Wisdom begins in wonder,” 

  4. “To find yourself, think for yourself,” 

  5. “Be as you wish to seem,” and 

  6. “True knowledge exists in knowing that you know nothing.” 

  7. “He who is not contented with what he has will not be contented with what he would like to have,” 

  8. “The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing,” 

  9. “I cannot teach anybody anything; I can only make them think,” and 

  10. “Let him who would move the world first move himself.” Each quote pushes for homemade character and inquiring into the motives behind people’s actions and generally that of the world.

You could say that these ten quotes, when coalesced, create a very effective guide for living a life with full consciousness and intention. One of the main points in Socrates’ approach is that self improvement is an endless process starting from inquisitiveness and sincere contemplation. 

