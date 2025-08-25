LIVE TV
10 Oldest Street Markets Around the World Perfect for Souvenir Shopping

10 Oldest Street Markets Around the World Perfect for Souvenir Shopping

From the bustling souks of the Middle East to historic European marketplaces, the world’s oldest street markets offer not just shopping but a cultural experience. These centuries-old bazaars are the best places to find unique souvenirs, local crafts, spices, and traditional items while soaking in the heritage and charm of each destination.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: August 25, 2025 11:18:13 IST

Visiting the oldest street markets in the world promises to be so much more than a mere shopping trip – it’s an experience in the context of culture and creativity through distinct periods of time. From Istanbul to Seattle, street markets offer exclusive items and energy that you simply cannot find in a mall. And ultimately, where better to find a souvenir.

El Jueves, Seville

El Jueves in Seville is a street market that originates as far back as the 13th century and takes over every Thursday with second-hand stands and handmade and second-hand crafts of Spain. What an incredible living connection to the history of Seville during medieval times.

Braderie de Lille

Braderie de Lille is a flea market that has taken place in Northern France since 1127, bringing millions of people each year for an extensive range of both vintage items, local arts, and regional delicacies. 

Khan el-Khalili, Cairo

Khan el-Khalili has been captivating visitors since the 14th century with their brass, jewelry, perfumes, and handwoven textiles. 

La Boqueria, Barcelona 

La Boqueria has brought visitors to Barcelona for its Catalan food since the 13th century, and there simply is no substitute for the decadence of La Boqueria and its colorful goods and where locals and tourists can share a meal together.

Pike Place Market, Seattle

Founded in 1907, Pike Place Market is America’s oldest running market. It is famous for its local artists’ crafts, fresh flowers, and Pacific Northwest gifts. A must for those who collect genuine souvenirs.

Grand Bazaar, Istanbul

The Grand Bazaar is known as one of the oldest and largest markets in the world. Dating to the 15th century, the bazaar includes some 4,000 shops in twisting corridors, all full of items that they would like to draw you into, your shopping and history of Turkish textiles, ceramics, jewelry, and spices, all of which recall the Ottoman traditions that they embody. 

Chandni Chowk, Delhi

Chandni Chowk has been there since the 17th century as well, and all the full flavors of traditional Indian life are experienced in the market for everyone. Small tourist stalls provide a dizzying array of items, all kinds of hand-embroidered local fabrics, bead and sequins jewelry, and even delicious traditional sweets, tasting the best of the Mughals’ artistry.

Souks of Marrakesh

The souks of Marrakesh date back to the 11th century and wind through the old medina filled with every sort of Moroccan rug, metal lantern, and carved wood more delightfully exotic than anything you will find in the souk, 

Rialto Market, Venice

Rialto Market in Venice, which dates back to 1097 Loses its charm in its fruit and vegetable market, Venetian lace, or glass made of Murano glass. It still carries infatuations with history and romance fostered by the city’s charm when you are buying postcards,

Medina of Fez

As one of the oldest in the world, the Medina of Fez is a World Heritage site which continues to be filled with culture and traditional items such as Berber carpets, brass, and artisan pottery, culture and traditional craftsmanship is still alive where tourists stroll on centuries old alleyways.


 The information provided is for general travel inspiration and may vary based on local regulations, timings, and availability. Visitors are advised to check updated details before planning their trip.

