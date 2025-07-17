5 Reasons Why You Must Not Buy A Labubu Doll

Labubu dolls, honestly, are the ultimate “Instagram made me do it” purchase. People drop Rs 500, Rs1500, sometimes even more for these tiny plastic critters, and for what? Not for actual quality, that’s for sure. You’re really just paying for the hype like, the kind of hype that makes you buy overpriced coffee just because the cup looks cute on your feed. The dolls themselves? They’re small, barely detailed, and feel about as sturdy as a knockoff toy from a street fair.

The dolls? Flimsy, with that cheap, shiny plastic vibe instead of something solid like resin or rubber. You expect something a bit nicer for the price, right? Nope. They break, chip, and feel kind of junky. People hoping these would withstand daily abuse end up disappointed. Not exactly what you want after coughing up a premium.

And then there’s the whole fake vs. real drama. The market’s littered with knockoffs, and let’s be real, most people can’t tell the difference until the thing arrives looking like it survived a blender. Sellers don’t care they’ll happily pass off a dupe at full price. So, you end up rolling the dice every time you buy one. Surprise! You just paid top rupee for a cheap imitation.

Functionality? Pfft. These are supposed to be keychains, but they’re basically pocket gremlins bulky, awkward, and a pain to actually use. Good luck fitting them in skinny jeans or a small purse. They’re for show, not for real life. Plus, every time you use them, they scratch, break, or lose paint. If you were hoping for something practical and cute, well, the joke’s on you.

Oh, and don’t even start on the whole ethical manufacturing thing. No one really knows who’s making these or under what conditions. You might just be supporting some shady labor practices without even realizing it.

