5 Reasons Why You Should NEVER Sleep With Your Room Heater On

5 Reasons Why You Should NEVER Sleep With Your Room Heater On

The use of a room heater at night during the winter might be a pleasant experience, but it quickly uncovers the dangers that are not so visible and which can turn your health and safety into priorities.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 27, 2025 12:40:00 IST

The warmth gives a temporary relief but the long exposure at night becomes a non favorable atmosphere. Knowing and understanding these threats are very crucial so that you could adopt other alternatives to keep yourself warm without compromising your health in any way.

FIRST

The drying of the air is one of the major drawbacks of room heaters which not only makes the room uncomfortable but also causes dehydration and irritation. So, the skin will be peeling, the throat will be sore, and even the eyes may get irritated. The repercussions of this irritation on the skin and the respiratory system are nosebleeds, sinus problems, and disturbed sleep, to mention a few.

SECOND

Another problem associated with room heater usage is the possibility of a significant decrease in indoor oxygen level. This becomes more likely in rooms that are not well ventilated. Heaters take in oxygen by burning it and blowing hot air which leads to headaches, fatigue, and shortness of breath. For patients with asthma or respiratory problems, this can be very hazardous. The symptoms may be easily overlooked but it is risky as you might not realize your discomfort until it becomes hard to sleep.

THIRD

Long term use of heaters can lead to a build up of carbon monoxide in the room, and this isn’t just the situation with gas, kerosene, and electric coil heaters but also with all types of heaters. Carbon monoxide is a gas that cannot be seen or smelled, and its effects on humans can for example cause suffocation or unconsciousness. In very rare cases, poisoning may lead to death. Moreover, the body may suffer from tiredness and disturbed sleep during the night due to even a very low level of exposure to carbon monoxide for a long time.

FOURTH

The next point is fire safety about sleeping in a heated room. The heat generated by wires, short circuits, and contact of fire materials like blankets or furniture are all potential hazards that could cause an accident. Many nighttime fires are caused by heaters that were left on or that malfunctioned.

FIFTH

In order not to put your safety at risk, use the heater only before sleeping, always ventilate the room, and switch to safer warm keeping methods such as electric blankets, hot water bottles, or dressing in layers. Remember, never put your safety in danger just for the sake of comfort.

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 12:40 PM IST
