Anunay Sood Death Probe: Influencer With 1.5 Million Followers Passes Away In Las Vegas, Investigation Suspects Drug Overdose

Las Vegas police found travel influencer Anunay Sood unresponsive inside a room at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 4. A report by LA-based portal 8NewsNow stated that officers located “narcotics” near his body when they entered the room.

Officials said the suspected cause of death is a drug overdose, though the final medical findings are pending. Sood had travelled to Las Vegas to attend the Las Vegas Concours 2025 car show, as reflected in his recent social media posts. He had a large following on Instagram and remained active online until his final days.

According to the report, a woman staying with Sood told investigators that their group purchased what they believed was cocaine from a man on the casino floor at around 4 am. She said Sood, she, and another woman used the substance before going to sleep.

When the women woke up about an hour later, they found Sood unresponsive. Police recovered a small bag containing a white powder and other items that suggested the group had snorted the substance. Authorities classified the initial police response as a non-criminal medical case and stated that investigations are still ongoing.

Sood’s family and friends confirmed his death through an Instagram post last week and requested privacy. They urged followers not to gather outside the family home. Las Vegas police earlier stated, “On November 4, 2025, LVMPD responded to a dead body located in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Officers assisted the coroner and took a non-criminal/medical report.” The Clark County coroner’s office has listed both cause and manner of death as pending. Toxicology tests, which are required to confirm whether substances contributed to the death, may take several months to complete.

No Arrests Made Yet, Toxicology Results Remain Pending

Authorities said on Monday that no arrests have been made in connection with the case. Officials are waiting for detailed toxicology results to confirm the exact cause of death. Investigators said the evidence found at the scene suggested possible drug use, but they have not linked any individual to supplying the substance yet.

The police will continue to examine witness statements, electronic records, and forensic findings. The case remains open, and officers said further updates will be shared after the coroner’s office completes the pending analysis and confirms whether narcotics played a direct role.

Anunay Sood was a well-known travel influencer, photographer, and entrepreneur who gained popularity for his visually rich travel content. He had over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and nearly 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube. Forbes India featured him in its Top 100 Digital Stars list in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Sood began sharing his travel experiences on Instagram before launching a Dubai-based digital performance and marketing agency. He travelled to 46 countries and often spoke about his goal of visiting all 195 countries in the world. His sudden death has left followers shocked.

