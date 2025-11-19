LIVE TV
Most Wanted Gangster Amol Bishnoi To Be Deported From US Today, NIA Awaits His Arrival In Delhi

Most Wanted Gangster Amol Bishnoi To Be Deported From US Today, NIA Awaits His Arrival In Delhi

US authorities have deported fugitive Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in several major criminal cases, marking a major breakthrough for Indian agencies. He is now on his way to Delhi, where investigators plan to take him into custody for multiple ongoing probes.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 19, 2025 08:44:38 IST

Indian authorities scored a big win on Tuesday when the United States deported Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol, wanted in several high-profile cases, slipped out of India in 2021 on a fake passport.

For years, he ran organized crime operations from overseas. The US Department of Homeland Security told the family of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique that Anmol was officially removed from the US. DHS confirmed he was put on a flight back to India on November 18, 2025. He’s now on his way to Delhi and expected to land on Wednesday.

Why Was Bishnoi in US Custody?

Investigators say Anmol left India with a forged passport, traveling through Nepal, Dubai, and Kenya before reaching the US. The last public sighting was in Bakersfield, California, back in April 2023. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement eventually caught him for the fake passport.

 He spent his time in Pottawattamie County Jail in Iowa. His arrest set the deportation process in motion. Indian agencies worked closely with US officials during the legal proceedings, which finally wrapped up this week.

Zeeshan Siddique, the son of Baba Siddique and a former Congress legislator, said his family registered as victims with several US agencies once they learned Anmol was in America. They got regular updates about his status. On November 18, US authorities told them Anmol had been officially removed.

Zeeshan wants Mumbai Police to question Anmol about his father’s murder and the firing outside Salman Khan’s house. For him, bringing Anmol back is crucial, he still sees him as a serious threat.

NIA Declares Bishnoi Most Wanted

The National Investigation Agency lists Anmol as one of its “most wanted” fugitives, offering a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to his capture. He’s facing at least eighteen criminal cases in India. These include plotting the murder of Baba Siddique in October 2024 and the firing outside Salman Khan’s Bandra home in April 2024.

 He’s also accused of helping coordinate the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022, all while operating from abroad. A senior NIA officer said Anmol acted as the main overseas handler for Lawrence Bishnoi.

 He managed extortion networks, issued threats, and coordinated jobs through encrypted channels. Investigators believe he built ties with criminal groups across West Asia, East Africa, and North America.

He allegedly raised funds with Goldy Brar by smuggling drugs and weapons, plus running widespread extortion and targeted attacks. The NIA says Anmol and Goldy Brar kept in touch with pro-Khalistan elements in Canada, the US, Nepal, and Pakistan. 

ED Tracks the Money Trail The Enforcement Directorate is digging into the Bishnoi gang’s finances under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. They’re zeroing in on shell companies, fund transfers, and the logistics that helped the gang run operations overseas.

 Investigators say Anmol and his associate Darmanjot Kahlon handled much of the gang’s money from the US. Officials think his deportation will reveal more about their global crime network. Agencies plan to take him into formal custody as soon as he lands in India and keep pushing their investigation into ongoing terror and extortion cases.

