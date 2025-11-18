Karachi Residents Slam Authorities As City Turns Into A Maze Of Dug-Up Roads

Karachi’s residents are voicing strong frustration over the worsening state of the city’s infrastructure, saying that successive governments have failed to deliver even basic civic services. Locals report that road projects are repeatedly launched and then abandoned halfway, leaving long stretches of the city dug up, blocked and unsafe for daily use.

Residents say authorities start work on new roads only to dig them up again within weeks. One resident said that every small project begins with enthusiasm but remains incomplete for months, leaving major routes half-excavated. People add that water and gas supply systems are also breaking down, and poor coordination among civic bodies has turned the city into a network of trenches.

Locals warn that the situation will worsen with rainfall. They say the incomplete work leads to heavy traffic jams as vehicles navigate damaged roads and open pits. Another resident said that if the pending tasks were completed on time, movement in the city would be far smoother.

Many residents also accuse political parties of ignoring Karachi’s real needs. One resident claimed that parties come to the city only to serve their own interests and leave without improving conditions. They allege that capable officers are removed, while those in authority focus only on personal gain.

People further criticised the repeated digging of newly repaired roads. Residents say gas lines are being laid again and again, damaging recently completed stretches. They believe this work should have been planned earlier to avoid repeated disruption.

Another resident said that even if half of Karachi’s tax revenue were reinvested into the city, conditions could improve significantly. Locals accuse officials of diverting funds for personal benefit and say that investors ready to develop Karachi are pushed away, slowing progress even further.

