White Collar Terror Module Busted! Codewords Like ‘Biryani’, ‘Dawat’ Used For Delhi Blast

A major development surfaced on Tuesday in the Faridabad terror module linked to the Red Fort blast case. Security agencies found that the members of this white-collar terror group used food names as codewords while planning attacks.

The encrypted chats show that the group used “Biryani” as the codeword for explosives and “Dawat” as the codeword for the day of the attack. The suspects communicated under the appearance of normal conversations about food and gatherings. Investigators say the new revelation adds critical detail to the ongoing probe into the network behind the blast.

“Biryani Is Ready” Message Marked Imminent Attack

Security agencies confirmed that the message “Biryani is ready… get ready for the feast” appeared in the encrypted chat soon before the blast. This phrase meant that the explosive device was fully prepared and the attack was approaching. The chats showed four doctors – Muzammil Shakeel, Umar Un Nabi, Shahina Saeed and Adeel Ham Radar – exchanging messages about explosives under the disguise of cooking instructions.

The group discussed bomb-making steps and timing in code form to avoid detection. Investigators retrieved these chat records during technical analysis and used them to establish the group’s internal communication pattern.

ED Searches Locations Linked to Al Falah University

The Enforcement Directorate conducted large-scale searches in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday in connection with the Red Fort area car blast case. Officials confirmed that multiple teams raided at least 25 locations linked to the trustees and promoters of Al Falah University in Faridabad.

The searches began around 5:15 am and continued through the day. An ED team also searched an office in Delhi’s Okhla with police and paramilitary support. The raids aimed to collect documents, digital records and financial papers to trace fund movement that may have supported the suspected module’s operations.

Officials said the searches form part of the ongoing investigation into suspected financial irregularities involving shell companies, accommodation entities and possible money laundering. The ED is examining the role of Al Falah Trust and connected organisations in the larger network behind the blast.

Key personnel handling the University’s administration and financial operations came under scrutiny during the raids. The agency acted based on FIRs filed by the NIA and Delhi Police. The probe aims to identify how funds moved between individuals and organisations linked to the suspects involved in the blast plot.

Red Fort Blast Death Toll Rises to 15

The death toll in the Red Fort blast, which occurred on November 10 near the historic monument, has risen to fifteen. Anti-terror agencies are investigating the role of several doctors associated with Al Falah University and groups in Kashmir.

The NIA has arrested two persons who are believed to be close aides of Dr Umar Nabi, described as the suicide bomber in the case. Investigators continue to examine chat logs, financial trails and connections to understand the planning and execution of the attack. The probe remains active across multiple agencies.

