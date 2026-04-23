China Rejects Trump’s Allegation Of ‘Gift to Iran’ Claim On Seized Vessel

On Wednesday, China rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that a ship stopped by US forces in the Strait of Hormuz was carrying a “gift from China” to Iran, and said it always follows international rules.



Responding to a question on Trump’s comments during a regular press conference here, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that Beijing has repeatedly clarified its position on the matter and emphasised its record as a responsible global power.



“China has made clear its position more than once. Let me reiterate that as a responsible major country, China has always been a role model in performing its due international obligations,” the spokesperson said.



Earlier on Tuesday, Trump claimed that American forces intercepted a vessel allegedly carrying materials from China intended for Iran, describing the shipment as a “gift”.



Speaking in an interview on CNBC Squawk Box, Trump said the United States had recently seized a ship carrying unspecified items, suggesting it may have originated from China and was bound for Iran.

“We caught a ship yesterday that had some things on it which wasn’t very nice – a gift from China, perhaps. I don’t know,” Trump said.



“I was a little surprised, because I have a very good relationship and I thought I had an understanding with President Xi, but that’s all right. That’s the way war goes, right?” the US President added.



China had earlier denied reports that it assisted Iran in countering US and Israeli forces during the recent hostilities in West Asia.



Last week, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China slammed media reports saying that China is providing military aid to Iran.



According to spokesperson Lin Jian, the reports are “fabricated”, and any measure taken by the US against China based on the reports will come with severe countermeasures from Beijing.



“Media reports accusing China of providing military support to Iran are purely fabricated. If the U.S. goes ahead with tariff hikes on China on the basis of these accusations, China will respond with countermeasures,” the spokespersons said.



In the same press briefing, Guo also responded to questions regarding the US announcement of an extended ceasefire with Iran. He said the situation in the region remained at a “critical stage” and stressed the importance of preventing a renewed escalation.



“The pressing priority is to prevent by all means a relapse in fighting. China supports relevant parties in continuing the political and diplomatic effort to resolve disputes with the aim of realising a full and lasting ceasefire and keeping the Middle East and Gulf region peaceful and stable,” he said.



Guo further stated that China is prepared to engage constructively with the international community, referencing the “four-point proposition” put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping.



“China stands ready to act in the spirit of the four-point proposition put forward by President Xi Jinping and work with the international community to play an active and constructive role to this end,” he added.



Trump on Tuesday announced the extension of the ceasefire with Iran, citing the need to allow Tehran’s leadership more time to formulate a unified proposal for negotiations and further claiming that the Iranian government was “seriously fractured.”



In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the decision followed concerns over internal divisions within Iran’s government and appeals from international stakeholders. He also stated that the US military would remain on alert while maintaining a blockade until further diplomatic progress is made. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Row At Indian Embassy In Rome: Man Alleges Harassment, Warns ‘Do Not Touch Me’, Refuses To Delete Video; Officials Call Claims ‘False’