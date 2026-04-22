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Home > India News > Gujarat Tragedy: 8 Killed, 40 Injured As Pickup Vehicle Overturns In Valsad; PM Modi Condoles Loss

Gujarat Tragedy: 8 Killed, 40 Injured As Pickup Vehicle Overturns In Valsad; PM Modi Condoles Loss

Eight people, including three children, died and about 40 others were injured when a pickup vehicle overturned in the Kaparada area of Valsad district in Gujarat.

Eight people, including three children, died and about 40 others were injured when a pickup vehicle overturned in the Kaparada area of Valsad district in Gujarat. Photo: AI Generated
Eight people, including three children, died and about 40 others were injured when a pickup vehicle overturned in the Kaparada area of Valsad district in Gujarat. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 22, 2026 23:44:37 IST

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Gujarat Tragedy: 8 Killed, 40 Injured As Pickup Vehicle Overturns In Valsad; PM Modi Condoles Loss

On Wednesday afternoon, eight people, including three children, died and about 40 others were injured when a pickup vehicle overturned in the Kaparada area of Valsad district in Gujarat, says police.

The group was on their way to attend a social event when the accident happened, says Valsad Superintendent of Police Yuvrajsinh J Jadeja.

“Around 2 PM, in the Kaparada district. People were travelling to a social event when they met with an accident, and their pickup vehicle overturned. More than 40 people were injured, of whom eight people died, including three children, three women and two men,” he told the media.

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Further police investigation is underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.In a post on X, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “The loss of lives due to a mishap in Valsad, Gujarat, is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured.” (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Lucknow KGMU Scandal: Who Is Hassam Ahmed? 26-Year-Old Arrested For Posing As Fake Doctor And Luring 20 Hindu Girls Into Forced Religious Conversions

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Tags: gujaratKaparada accidentroad accidentValsad

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Gujarat Tragedy: 8 Killed, 40 Injured As Pickup Vehicle Overturns In Valsad; PM Modi Condoles Loss

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Gujarat Tragedy: 8 Killed, 40 Injured As Pickup Vehicle Overturns In Valsad; PM Modi Condoles Loss

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Gujarat Tragedy: 8 Killed, 40 Injured As Pickup Vehicle Overturns In Valsad; PM Modi Condoles Loss
Gujarat Tragedy: 8 Killed, 40 Injured As Pickup Vehicle Overturns In Valsad; PM Modi Condoles Loss
Gujarat Tragedy: 8 Killed, 40 Injured As Pickup Vehicle Overturns In Valsad; PM Modi Condoles Loss
Gujarat Tragedy: 8 Killed, 40 Injured As Pickup Vehicle Overturns In Valsad; PM Modi Condoles Loss

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