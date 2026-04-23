Iran Hits Back At Trump’s “Seriously Fractured” Statement, Accuses US President Of Spreading Lies

On Wednesday, Iran strongly criticised US President Donald Trump’s claim that its leadership is “seriously fractured,” made during his ceasefire announcement, and accused him of spreading lies and propaganda.



Responding to the claim, Seyyed Mehdi Tabatabaei, Deputy of Communications and Information Dissemination in the office of the President of Iran, said that assertions of division among Iran’s leadership are part of an “enemy’s unplayed political and propaganda game.”



In a post on X, Tabatabaei emphasised unity within the country, stating, “The line of discord and division among the country’s highest officials is the enemy’s unplayed political and propaganda game against Iran. The unity and consensus among the field, the street, and diplomacy these days is unprecedented and exemplary.”



He further criticised the US, in a veiled reference, saying, “Instead of weaving lies, they should cease their breaches of promise, bullying, and deceit; the door to negotiation based on fairness, dignity, and rationality remains open.”



The remarks came after Trump, in a post on Truth Social, claimed that divisions within Iran’s leadership had prompted a request to delay potential military action against the country.



On Tuesday, Trump announced the extension of the ceasefire with Iran, citing the need to allow Tehran’s leadership more time to formulate a unified proposal for negotiations.



Trump, in his post, stated that the decision followed concerns over internal divisions within Iran’s government and appeals from international stakeholders.



“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,” the post read.



Trump further said he had directed the US military to continue a blockade while extending the ceasefire, adding that forces would “remain ready and able” until Iran presents a unified proposal and discussions are concluded.



“I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” the post added.



However, diplomatic signals from Iran indicate conditions for restarting negotiations. Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani said that Tehran is willing to resume talks only after the United States ends its naval blockade of Iranian ports, which Iran considers a violation of the ceasefire deal.



Citing an interview given by Iravani to Rudlaw News Network at the UN HQ, Tasnim News Agency reported that the Iranian envoy emphasised that for any dialogue to proceed, Washington must first halt its “ceasefire violations”.



“The naval blockade of the United States, it is a violation of the ceasefire. And we told them that they should break this blockade. We have received some signs that they are ready to break it. And as soon as they break this blockade, I think that the next round of the negotiation will take place in Istanbul. Listen to them, we have not initiated the military aggression. They initiated the war against us, and we are ready. If they want to sit at the table and discuss and find a political solution, they will find us ready. If they want to go to the war, in this case, also Iran is ready for that,” Iravani said.



The ambassador’s remarks suggest that while a channel for communication may exist, the removal of the blockade remains the primary obstacle to a formal diplomatic process. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Why Is Iran Angry With Asim Munir: How Pakistan’s Field Marshal Tried To Bridge Tehran-US Tensions And Why The Plan Is Now Backfiring?