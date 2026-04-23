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Home > Sports News > Barcelona vs Celta Live Streaming LaLiga: When and Where To Watch Online and On TV In India?

Barcelona vs Celta Live Streaming LaLiga: When and Where To Watch Online and On TV In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Barcelona vs Celta LaLiga Match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

Barcelona vs Celta Live Streaming LaLiga. Photo X
Barcelona vs Celta Live Streaming LaLiga. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 23, 2026 00:31:17 IST

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Barcelona vs Celta Live Streaming LaLiga: When and Where To Watch Online and On TV In India?

Barcelona vs Celta Live Streaming: Barcelona will play in La Liga again on Wednesday night, and their goal is clear: to get one step closer to defending their title. The Catalan giants want to win their eighth straight league game and bounce back strongly after losing to Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. They will host Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou

Hansi Flick’s team has had a great season in the league and is still firmly in control at the top of the table. With only a few games left, every point counts, especially since Real Madrid is still in second place. If Barcelona wins this game, they will be in a better position to win the title. If they lose, they could lose their lead and feel more pressure before the last El Clásico of the season.

Barcelona will also have more time to rest after their disappointing European trip. Flick is likely to want his players to respond strongly, and playing at home should give them even more motivation. The Blaugrana have been very consistent in La Liga in 2026, combining good attacking with good defending.

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But Celta Vigo has goals of their own. Claudio Giráldez’s team is currently in the last European qualification spot, and they know that a win could improve their chances of playing in continental football next season. If they win, they could even move up to fifth place, ahead of Real Betis, which would give them a spot in the Europa League.

Even though they are motivated, Celta will have a hard time against one of the league’s best home teams. Barcelona is the clear favourite going into the match because of how well they’ve been playing lately, how deep their squad is, and how badly they want to win.

The visitors will probably try to stay close together and annoy the hosts, but Barcelona’s intensity and attacking movement could be too much for them over the course of the game. As the title race gets more serious, Flick’s players will be ready to go from the first whistle.

Barcelona vs Celta Live Streaming Live Streaming La Liga

When will the Barcelona vs Celta LaLiga match take place?
The match between Barcelona and Celta match is scheduled for Thursday, 23 April 2026 in India.

When will the Barcelona vs Celta LaLiga match start?
The match will kick off at 1:00 AM IST in India on Thursday, 23 April 2026 in India. 

Where will the Barcelona vs Celta LaLiga match be played?
The game will be held at Camp Nou in Barcelona. 

Where to watch Barcelona vs Celta LaLiga match in India?
The match will not be broadcast live on TV in India and can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 1:00 AM IST on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

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Barcelona vs Celta Live Streaming LaLiga: When and Where To Watch Online and On TV In India?

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Barcelona vs Celta Live Streaming LaLiga: When and Where To Watch Online and On TV In India?
Barcelona vs Celta Live Streaming LaLiga: When and Where To Watch Online and On TV In India?
Barcelona vs Celta Live Streaming LaLiga: When and Where To Watch Online and On TV In India?
Barcelona vs Celta Live Streaming LaLiga: When and Where To Watch Online and On TV In India?

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