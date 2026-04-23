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Home > World News > US-Iran Talks Update: Trump Hints At ‘Good News’ Tehran Firmly Denies Any Negotiations

US-Iran Talks Update: Trump Hints At ‘Good News’ Tehran Firmly Denies Any Negotiations

The talks between the US and Iran may start again in the next 36 to 72 hours as Donald Trump indicates they could even begin by Friday.

The talks between the US and Iran may start again in the next 36 to 72 hours as Donald Trump indicates they could even begin by Friday. Photo: ANI
The talks between the US and Iran may start again in the next 36 to 72 hours as Donald Trump indicates they could even begin by Friday. Photo: ANI

Published By: Pratik Das
Last updated: April 23, 2026 05:39:32 IST

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US-Iran Talks Update: Trump Hints At ‘Good News’ Tehran Firmly Denies Any Negotiations

Talks between the US and Iran may start again in the next 36 to 72 hours. President Donald Trump said they could even begin by Friday, with Pakistan helping both sides through behind-the-scenes efforts.

As per sources quoted by the New York Post said recent talks have been encouraging, increasing hopes that negotiations could restart within the next 36 to 72 hours. When asked if the talks could happen in Pakistan’s capital, Trump gave a short reply: “It’s possible! President DJT.”

However, it is still not clear if talks will actually happen. The US as of now has extended the ceasefire and stopped direct military action, but Iran has not agreed to join any new negotiations.

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Ceasefire Extended But The Talks Timeline Are Still Uncertain

This comes after Trump decided to extend the ceasefire to give Iran more time to come together with a clear plan for talks. In a post, he said, “I have directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.”

Despite the US having sent mixed signals, the Trump administration suggested there may be a short window for talks, but a Reuters source said there is still no fixed timeline for how long the ceasefire will continue.

Iran Showing Little Interest In The Talks

Iran shows lesser interest in the talks for now. Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran has yet to decide on joining the proposed talks and blamed the US for weakening earlier discussions.

“We entered the negotiations in good faith and with seriousness, but the negotiating party (the United States) has shown disregard and lack of good faith,” he said.

“Iran has not yet decided whether it will participate in the new round of peace negotiations with the United States scheduled for later this week,” he added.

Iranian leaders have linked any future talks to the current critical situation on the ground, especially the ongoing naval blockade. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on social media platform X that real progress in talks will only happen if a full ceasefire is properly followed.

“A complete ceasefire only makes sense if it is not violated by the maritime blockade and the hostage-taking of the world’s economy, and if the Zionist warmongering across all fronts is halted; reopening the Strait of Hormuz is impossible with such a flagrant breach of the ceasefire,” he wrote.

The Strait Of Hormuz Blockade Remains The Key Factor

Even as talks slowly move ahead, tensions in the region remain high. The US is continuing its naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran sees as an act of war. In response, Iran has captured ships and warned that any interference in the waterway would not be accepted.

On Wednesday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards attacked and seized two ships, including one cargo vessel heading to Gujarat.

Pakistan is still playing an important role in trying to bring the US and Iran closer. Officials said the recent delays are only a setback, not a complete failure. “We were all prepared for the talks, the stage was set,” one source told Reuters.

For now, the ceasefire is still in place, but the situation is uncertain. There is no fixed date for talks yet, and tensions are still present in the background.

Also Read: White House Press Secretary Says Trump Will Decide Timeline On West Asia Conflict

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US-Iran Talks Update: Trump Hints At ‘Good News’ Tehran Firmly Denies Any Negotiations

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US-Iran Talks Update: Trump Hints At ‘Good News’ Tehran Firmly Denies Any Negotiations
US-Iran Talks Update: Trump Hints At ‘Good News’ Tehran Firmly Denies Any Negotiations
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