White House Press Secretary Says Trump Will Decide Timeline On West Asia Conflict

On Wednesday, the White House said, the US President Donald Trump will decide how long the West Asia conflict continues, and the decision will be based on America’s national interests.



White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, addressing a press briefing, indicated that there is no fixed timeline for the conflict at this stage, as developments on the ground continue to evolve.



“President Trump ultimately will dictate the timeline, and he will do so when he feels it is in the best interest of the United States and the American people,” Leavitt said.



Leavitt also said no deadline has been set for the Strait of Hormuz blockade or a ceasefire, asserting that the timeline will be determined by the President based on US interests.



She dismissed reports suggesting a 3-5 day deadline as “not true,” and emphasised that the President remains satisfied with the ongoing naval blockade.



“I am not going to set a timetable for the President… I know there has been some anonymous-sourced reporting that there was maybe a 3 to 5-day deadline. That is not true. The President has not set a deadline himself. Ultimately, he will dictate the timetable, and again, he is satisfied with the naval blockade. He understands that Iran is in a very weak position and the cards are in President Trump’s hands right now,” she said.



Leavitt said the ongoing West Asia conflict reflects a “battle between pragmatists and hardliners” in Iran.



She said there is currently a ceasefire in terms of military and kinetic strikes as Washington awaits a unified response from Iran, even as “Operation Economic Fury” and a naval blockade targeting vessels linked to Iranian ports continue.



“… This is a battle between the pragmatists and the hardliners in Iran right now, and the President wants a unified response. And so as we await that response, there is a ceasefire with the military and kinetic strikes, but Operation Economic Fury continues. The effective and successful naval blockade continues, as well as ships and vessels that are moving to and from Iranian ports… The President has not set a firm deadline to receive an Iranian proposal… Ultimately, the timeline will be dictated by the Commander-in-Chief and the president of the United States,” she said. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Row At Indian Embassy In Rome: Man Alleges Harassment, Warns ‘Do Not Touch Me’, Refuses To Delete Video; Officials Call Claims ‘False’