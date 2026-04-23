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Home > World News > UK Lawmakers Back Lifetime Smoking Ban For Those Currently Under 18 Years Of Age

UK Lawmakers Back Lifetime Smoking Ban For Those Currently Under 18 Years Of Age

Lawmakers in UK approve lifetime ban on smoking for those who are under the age of 18.

Lawmakers in UK approve lifetime ban on smoking for those who are under the age of 18. Photo: AI Generated
Lawmakers in UK approve lifetime ban on smoking for those who are under the age of 18. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 23, 2026 00:31:29 IST

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UK Lawmakers Back Lifetime Smoking Ban For Those Currently Under 18 Years Of Age

In Britain, children who are 17 or younger and those born in the future, will never be allowed to legally buy cigarettes after lawmakers approved stricter smoking rules.

The new Tobacco and Vapes Bill increases the legal age to buy tobacco by one year, every year. This means anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, will be permanently banned from buying tobacco products.

The law, which is due to receive royal assent next week, also tightens controls on vaping, including banning sales of vaping and nicotine products tounder18s and restricting advertising, displays, free distribution and discounting.

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The government says the measures will help reduce smoking and prevent young people from becoming addicted to nicotine, easing long-term pressure on the National Health Service.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the approval of the bill was a historic moment for the nation’s health.

“Children in the UK will be part of the first smoke-free generation, protected from a lifetime of addiction and harm,” he said.

“Prevention is better than cure – this reform will save lives, ease pressure on the NHS, and build a healthier Britain.”

Smoking causes about 64,000 deaths and 400,000 hospital admissions a year in England, according to official estimates, and costs the NHS around 3 billion pounds ($4 billion) annually, with wider economic costs exceeding 20 billion pounds.

TIGHTER RULES ON VAPING

Vaping has also become a focus for policymakers, especially over concerns about youth uptake and nicotine addiction.

The government banned the sale of single-use or disposable vapes last year over concerns about youth use and environmental damage.

The new legislation will tighten those rules, with ministers gaining powers to regulate the flavours and packaging of tobacco, vaping and nicotine products through secondary legislation.

Around 10% of adults in Great Britain – an estimated 5.5 million people – use vapes, according to health charity Action on Smoking and Health, with levels broadly unchanged since 2024, suggesting growth has begun to plateau.

About half of people who vape are former smokers, while around 40% continue to smoke alongside vaping, the charity said. ($1 = 0.7394 pounds)

(Inputs from Reuters)

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UK Lawmakers Back Lifetime Smoking Ban For Those Currently Under 18 Years Of Age

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UK Lawmakers Back Lifetime Smoking Ban For Those Currently Under 18 Years Of Age

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UK Lawmakers Back Lifetime Smoking Ban For Those Currently Under 18 Years Of Age
UK Lawmakers Back Lifetime Smoking Ban For Those Currently Under 18 Years Of Age
UK Lawmakers Back Lifetime Smoking Ban For Those Currently Under 18 Years Of Age
UK Lawmakers Back Lifetime Smoking Ban For Those Currently Under 18 Years Of Age

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