PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Multan Sultans: Check Latest Standings On April 22 — HYK, MS, LQ, QG, PSZ, ISU, KK, RAP

PSL 2026 Standings: Hyderabad Kingsmen continue their fine form in this later stage of the Pakistan Super League 2026. The Marnus Labuschagne-led side recorded a strong victory against the Multan Sultans to make it to the top four on the PSL 2026 points table. It was Usman Khan who powered Kingsmen to a four-wicket victory over the Sultans. Kingsmen joined Lahore Qalandars with eight points, but their superior net run-rate sees them overtake the defending champions. After losing their first four games, the Kingsmen have bounced back in an unprecedented fashion. Led by Labuschagne, the Hyderabad-based franchise has since then won each of its next four games while chasing.

Meanwhile, it is the Peshawar Zalmi who lead the points table. Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, is the only team to still be undefeated in the tournament. They recorded their eighth win of the tournament from nine games. Multan Sultans, despite the defeat tonight, find themselves in second place on the standings. Islamabad United, in third place, are among the playoff teams as well.

PSL 2026: Who won the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Multan Sultans?

Hyderabad Kingsmen defeated the Multan Sultans by four wickets, with Usman Khan being named the player of the match. He scored a century to deny Multan Sultans a victory, who posted a huge score of 213 runs, powered by a century from Steve Smith.

PSL 2026 Points Table

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate 1 Peshawar Zalmi (Q) 9 8 0 1 17 +2.645 2 Multan Sultans 9 6 3 0 12 +0.450 3 Islamabad United 7 4 2 1 9 +1.481 4 Hyderabad Kingsmen 8 4 4 0 8 -0.367 5 Lahore Qalandars 8 4 4 0 8 -0.503 6 Quetta Gladiators 9 3 6 0 6 -0.355 7 Karachi Kings 8 3 5 0 6 -1.292 8 Rawalpindiz (E) 8 0 8 0 0 -1.647

PSL 2026: Who leads the points table?

Peshawar Zalmi leads the PSL 2026 points standings. So far this season, the Babar Azam-led team has won seven of their eight games. One of its matches against Islamabad United was rained out. They are comfortably at the top of the standings with 15 points after winning seven of their last eight games.

They defeated Rawalpindiz by five wickets in their opening game. After the match against Islamabad was abandoned, Peshawar defeated the Hyderabad Kingsmen by four wickets, the Karachi Kings by 159 runs, the Lahore Qalandars by 76 runs, Multan Sultans by 24 runs, Quetta Gladiators twice by eight wickets and 118 runs, and Karachi Kings by seven wickets.

PSL 2026: Which team has not won a single match?

The only team in the PSL 2026 season without a single victory is Rawalpindiz. The Mohammad Rizwan-led team is at the bottom of the PSL 2026 points standings. As a new team in the game, the Pindiz have had difficulties this season in the Pakistan Super League. They were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets, Karachi Kings by five wickets, Islamabad United by seven wickets, Multan Sultans by seven wickets, Quetta Gladiators by 61 runs, Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets, Lahore Qalandars by 32 runs, and Multan Sultans by six wickets.

PSL 2026: Which team is undefeated in the Pakistan Super League?

Peshawar Zalmi is the only team without a loss in the current Pakistan Super League season. The Babar Azam-led team has won eight of its nine games; one match against Islamabad United was washed out.

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