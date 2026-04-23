PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Multan Sultans: Check Latest Standings On April 22 — HYK, MS, LQ, QG, PSZ, ISU, KK, RAP

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Multan Sultans: Check Latest Standings On April 22 — HYK, MS, LQ, QG, PSZ, ISU, KK, RAP

PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Multan Sultans: Check Latest Standings On April 22 — HYK, MS, LQ, QG, PSZ, ISU, KK, RAP

Hyderabad Kingsmen climbed into the PSL 2026 top four after defeating Multan Sultans, powered by Usman Khan’s century. Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, remain unbeaten and lead the points table, while Multan Sultans stay second in the standings.

PSL Points Table On April 22, after Hyderabad Kingsmen defeated Multan Sultans. Image Credit: X
PSL Points Table On April 22, after Hyderabad Kingsmen defeated Multan Sultans. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 23, 2026 00:07:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Multan Sultans: Check Latest Standings On April 22 — HYK, MS, LQ, QG, PSZ, ISU, KK, RAP

PSL 2026 Standings: Hyderabad Kingsmen continue their fine form in this later stage of the Pakistan Super League 2026. The Marnus Labuschagne-led side recorded a strong victory against the Multan Sultans to make it to the top four on the PSL 2026 points table. It was Usman Khan who powered Kingsmen to a four-wicket victory over the Sultans. Kingsmen joined Lahore Qalandars with eight points, but their superior net run-rate sees them overtake the defending champions. After losing their first four games, the Kingsmen have bounced back in an unprecedented fashion. Led by Labuschagne, the Hyderabad-based franchise has since then won each of its next four games while chasing. 

Meanwhile, it is the Peshawar Zalmi who lead the points table. Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, is the only team to still be undefeated in the tournament. They recorded their eighth win of the tournament from nine games. Multan Sultans, despite the defeat tonight, find themselves in second place on the standings. Islamabad United, in third place, are among the playoff teams as well. 

PSL 2026: Who won the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Multan Sultans?

Hyderabad Kingsmen defeated the Multan Sultans by four wickets, with Usman Khan being named the player of the match. He scored a century to deny Multan Sultans a victory, who posted a huge score of 213 runs, powered by a century from Steve Smith.

You Might Be Interested In

PSL 2026 Points Table

Position

Teams

Matches

Wins

Losses

No Result

Points

Net Run Rate

1

Peshawar Zalmi (Q)

9

8

0

1

17

+2.645

2

Multan Sultans

9

6

3

0

12

+0.450

3

Islamabad United

7

4

2

1

9

+1.481

4

Hyderabad Kingsmen

8

4

4

0

8

-0.367

5

Lahore Qalandars

8

4

4

0

8

-0.503

6

Quetta Gladiators

9

3

6

0

6

-0.355

7

Karachi Kings

8

3

5

0

6

-1.292

8

Rawalpindiz (E)

8

0

8

0

0

-1.647

 

PSL 2026: Who leads the points table?

Peshawar Zalmi leads the PSL 2026 points standings. So far this season, the Babar Azam-led team has won seven of their eight games. One of its matches against Islamabad United was rained out. They are comfortably at the top of the standings with 15 points after winning seven of their last eight games.

They defeated Rawalpindiz by five wickets in their opening game. After the match against Islamabad was abandoned, Peshawar defeated the Hyderabad Kingsmen by four wickets, the Karachi Kings by 159 runs, the Lahore Qalandars by 76 runs, Multan Sultans by 24 runs, Quetta Gladiators twice by eight wickets and 118 runs, and Karachi Kings by seven wickets. 

PSL 2026: Which team has not won a single match?

The only team in the PSL 2026 season without a single victory is Rawalpindiz. The Mohammad Rizwan-led team is at the bottom of the PSL 2026 points standings. As a new team in the game, the Pindiz have had difficulties this season in the Pakistan Super League. They were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets, Karachi Kings by five wickets, Islamabad United by seven wickets, Multan Sultans by seven wickets, Quetta Gladiators by 61 runs, Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets, Lahore Qalandars by 32 runs, and Multan Sultans by six wickets.

PSL 2026: Which team is undefeated in the Pakistan Super League?

Peshawar Zalmi is the only team without a loss in the current Pakistan Super League season. The Babar Azam-led team has won eight of its nine games; one match against Islamabad United was washed out.

Also Read: PSL 2026 Watch Video: 18-Year-Old Ali Raza Scripts History With Hat-Trick vs Karachi Kings, Becomes Youngest Ever in PSL History

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

LSG vs RR IPL 2026: Mohsin Khan Scripts IPL 2026 Record, Keeps Vaibhav Suryavanshi Under 100 Strike-Rate

Barcelona vs Celta Live Streaming LaLiga: When and Where To Watch Online and On TV In India?

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Prince Yadav Overtakes CSK’s Anshul Kamboj After LSG vs RR | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

‘Rishabh Pant Is LSG’s Babar Azam’: Sanjiv Goenka’s ₹27 Crore Buy Falls For Duck vs RR, Fans React After Another Failure in IPL 2026

Brock Lesnar’s Last Fight, WWE Match: Beast Incarnate Lost To Oba Femi At WrestleMania 42 — Highlights, Retirement Speculations

LATEST NEWS

UK Lawmakers Back Lifetime Smoking Ban For Those Currently Under 18 Years Of Age

PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Multan Sultans: Check Latest Standings On April 22 — HYK, MS, LQ, QG, PSZ, ISU, KK, RAP

Gujarat Tragedy: 8 Killed, 40 Injured As Pickup Vehicle Overturns In Valsad; PM Modi Condoles Loss

“Highly Objectionable, Dehumanising Choice Of Words”: ECI Seeks Kharge’s Clarification On PM Remark Within 24 Hours

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 For Class 10th: Check How To Download Marks Card From Website, DigiLocker And SMS; Step-By-Step Guide

Blockade Breached? Iran-Linked Oil Tankers Continue Sailing Despite US Naval Crackdown in Gulf Waters Days After Trump Dubbed Operation ‘Tremendous Success’

Karnataka Horror: 34-Year-Old Man Sets Wife On Fire After Argument Over Wearing Nightdress At Home, Leaves Her 80% Burnt

Brock Lesnar’s Last Fight, WWE Match: Beast Incarnate Lost To Oba Femi At WrestleMania 42 — Highlights, Retirement Speculations

Haryana Shocker Caught On CCTV: Wedding Celebration Turns Into Chaos After Overspeeding Car Flung Cameraperson Into Air, Internet Says, ‘India Is Full Of Morons’

‘Love Jihad, Land Jihad Will End’: Amit Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee Govt, Promises Crackdown On Infiltration In West Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Elections

PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Multan Sultans: Check Latest Standings On April 22 — HYK, MS, LQ, QG, PSZ, ISU, KK, RAP

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Multan Sultans: Check Latest Standings On April 22 — HYK, MS, LQ, QG, PSZ, ISU, KK, RAP

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Multan Sultans: Check Latest Standings On April 22 — HYK, MS, LQ, QG, PSZ, ISU, KK, RAP
PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Multan Sultans: Check Latest Standings On April 22 — HYK, MS, LQ, QG, PSZ, ISU, KK, RAP
PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Multan Sultans: Check Latest Standings On April 22 — HYK, MS, LQ, QG, PSZ, ISU, KK, RAP
PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Multan Sultans: Check Latest Standings On April 22 — HYK, MS, LQ, QG, PSZ, ISU, KK, RAP

QUICK LINKS