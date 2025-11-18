LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Blast Suicide Bomber – Umar Nabi's Self-Recorded Video Goes Viral, Mentions His Death Plan, WATCH

Delhi Blast Suicide Bomber – Umar Nabi’s Self-Recorded Video Goes Viral, Mentions His Death Plan, WATCH

A video released shows suicide bomber Umar Nabi recording a message shortly before the Delhi 10/11 blast. In the clip, he sits on a chair and films himself in English, speaking about what he calls a symbolic act.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 18, 2025 09:55:52 IST

Delhi Blast Suicide Bomber – Umar Nabi’s Self-Recorded Video Goes Viral, Mentions His Death Plan, WATCH

Amid the ongoing investigation of the horrific Delhi blast case, a video released by ABP News is going viral on social media, showing suicide bomber Umar Nabi recording a message before the Delhi 10/11 blast.

In the clip shows him sitting on a chair and shooting a selfie video in English. In the recording, he can be heard speaking about the act of suicide bombing.

The video is claimed to have been shot shortly before the explosion, and it captures his statements on what he describes as a misunderstood concept. Authorities are examining the footage as part of the ongoing investigation into the blast.

Umar Nabi Seen Explaining His Views in the Self-Recorded Clip

In the video, Umar Nabi attempts to describe what he calls a symbolic or demonstrative act. He says, “One of the most misunderstood concepts is the concept of what is literally symbolic. It is marked demonstration, and it is being known in… there are multiple arguments that have been brought against it.”

He further adds that when a person presumes he will die at a specific place and time, the act goes against certain expectations. His incomplete statements indicate that he intended to explain his reasoning shortly before carrying out the attack.

Video Suggests Umar Nabi Knew He Would Die in the Blast

The viral clip shows clear signs that Umar Nabi expected his death and wanted to speak about it before the blast. His tone and manner show that he recorded the message knowingly, capturing his final statements on video.

Investigators are reviewing the footage to establish the sequence of events and the purpose behind the recording. The emergence of the clip has added a new layer to the probe, as agencies work to verify its authenticity and understand its role in the planning of the Delhi 10/11 incident.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday located Al Falah University founder Javed Ahmed Siddiqui after he went missing when the search operation first started. Since early morning, ED teams have been raiding around 25 locations in Delhi, Faridabad and several other areas in a case connected to terror financing, radicalisation and suspicious money movements.

The raids are being carried out based on warrants issued by the NIA and related FIRs. According to sources, the operation began at 5 AM and covered the university’s trustees, people linked to them and associated organisations.

Must Read: Delhi NCR Residents Wake Up To GRAP 4: Air Pollution Hits Emergency Levels, Hazardous Thick Smog Coveres The Region

 

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 9:55 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

NDA MLAs To Meet Today, Bihar Awaits Big Announcement

Delhi Blast Suicide Bomber – Umar Nabi’s Self-Recorded Video Goes Viral, Mentions His Death Plan, WATCH

