Sit-In Protest Held In Imphal Over Violence In Manipur, Justice Demanded

On Wednesday, a sit-in protest by Apunba Chingmeirong took place in Imphal, where people raised concerns about recent violence in Manipur and asked the government to take quick action to protect civilians and deliver justice to the victims.



The protesters raised multiple demands, including stringent action against alleged militant groups involved in violent activities, accountability from security forces, and justice for victims of recent attacks, including children. They also urged authorities to take urgent steps to prevent further violence in the state.



The demonstrators said the government must act decisively to restore peace and ensure protection for civilians in affected areas.



Separately, a large rally was also held in Imphal over the recent Tronglaobi incident, with participants demanding justice for victims of a militant attack. The rally began from Kongba Dhobi Lampak in Imphal East and proceeded towards Wangkhei Yonglan Leirak, drawing a significant crowd from different parts of the valley.



Police and security personnel later used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd after tensions escalated in parts of the protest area. Officials said the situation was brought under control following the intervention of security forces.



The ongoing unrest in the state has been fuelled by public outrage over the April 7 bomb attack in Moirang’s Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area, in which two minor siblings–a 5-year-old boy and a 5-month-old girl–were killed, while their mother was injured.



Protests have since spread across several districts, including Keishamthong, where demonstrations continued for days, paralysing normal life and leading to shutdowns in parts of the state.



Security forces have intensified deployment in sensitive areas amid rising tensions. Earlier, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were also deployed after clashes during protest marches in different locations.



Police have warned that “anti-social elements” are attempting to exploit public gatherings to carry out violent acts, including stone pelting and the use of improvised weapons against security personnel.



The situation in Manipur remains tense as protests continue, with demonstrators maintaining their demand for swift justice and stronger action against those responsible for recent violence. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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