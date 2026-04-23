Delhi High Court Dismisses Unnao Rape Survivor’s Request To Present Additional Evidence Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court refused the Unnao rape survivor’s request to present more evidence against former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. He is already serving a life sentence in the 2017 gang rape case of a minor.

Sengar has also filed an appeal against his conviction, which is still pending in the High Court.

Division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Mandhu Jain dismissed the application after hearing the submissions of counsel for the petitioner, the convict and for the CBI.



The high court rejected the application and said it will hear the appeal of Sengar on the basis of evidence already on record.



Unnao rape survivor has sought to lead evidence regarding her age as per school records.



After rejecting the plea, the High Court has listed the appeal for hearing on May 25.



Senior advocate N Hariharan alongwith Advocate SPM Tripathi, appeared for Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, counsel for the victim/applicant on the application.



Pracha had submitted that the applicant is seeking to lead further evidence and production of documents regarding her age.



Tis Hazari court had convicted and sentenced Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life imprisonment in the minor rape case of Unnao. The case was transferred to Delhi by the Supreme Court.



On December 23, 2025, the Delhi High Court suspended the sentence of Sengar during the pendency of his appeal. However, the order was stayed by the Supreme Court on December 29, 2025. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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