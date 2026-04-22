IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Prince Yadav Overtakes CSK’s Anshul Kamboj After LSG vs RR | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

LSG vs RR, IPL 2026: Prince Yadav overtook Anshul Kamboj to take the lead at the top of the Purple Cap list in IPL 2026. The right-arm pacer took two wickets against the Rajasthan Royals. He dismissed RR skipper Riyan Parag and Donovan Ferreira. Despite being an uncapped player and playing only his second season in the Indian Premier League, Prince has been a standout performer for the Super Giants. In a season where the Rishabh Pant-led side has won only two out of their seven games, Prince has been a consistent performer with the ball in hand. His economy is only 8.38 runs per over, which has impressed fans and experts across a season where run-scoring has been pretty high.

Prince is followed by Anshul Kamboj on the list, who, too, has taken 13 wickets in the season. However, his economy is higher in comparison to Prince’s. Meanwhile, Eshan Malinga, Prasidh Krishna, and Jofra Archer make up the top five.

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 Purple Cap

How has Prince Yadav performed in IPL 2026?

Prince Yadav has been the find of the tournament in IPL 2026. The right-arm pacer is now at the top of the Purple Cap leaderboard. He has taken 13 wickets so far in the season in seven games.

IPL 2026: Who took the most wickets in LSG vs RR?

Jofra Archer took the most wickets in the LSG vs RR clash. The right-arm pacer took three wickets in the second innings while giving only 20 runs in his four overs. He dismissed Aiden Markram, Mohammed Shami, and Mayank Yadav.

LSG vs RR: Who has taken the most wickets in IPL history?

In Indian Premier League history, Yuzvendra Chahal has taken the most wickets. Throughout his IPL career, the right-arm leg spinner has claimed 224 wickets.

LSG vs RR: Who has won the most Purple Caps in IPL history?

The only bowlers to have won the Purple Cap twice are Dwayne Bravo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Harshal Patel. Bhuvi took home the prize in 2016 and 2017, while Bravo did it in 2013 and 2015. In comparison, Harshal Patel did it in 2021 and 2024.

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