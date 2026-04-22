IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Prince Yadav Overtakes CSK’s Anshul Kamboj After LSG vs RR | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Prince Yadav Overtakes CSK’s Anshul Kamboj After LSG vs RR | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Prince Yadav Overtakes CSK’s Anshul Kamboj After LSG vs RR | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

Prince Yadav climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 Purple Cap list after LSG vs RR, overtaking Anshul Kamboj. The Lucknow Super Giants pacer has 13 wickets, leading a competitive wicket-takers chart featuring Jofra Archer, Prasidh Krishna, and Kagiso Rabada.

Prince Yadav is at the top of the purple cap leaderboard with 13 wickets in seven games. Image Credit: ANI
Prince Yadav is at the top of the purple cap leaderboard with 13 wickets in seven games. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 22, 2026 23:41:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Prince Yadav Overtakes CSK’s Anshul Kamboj After LSG vs RR | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

LSG vs RR, IPL 2026: Prince Yadav overtook Anshul Kamboj to take the lead at the top of the Purple Cap list in IPL 2026. The right-arm pacer took two wickets against the Rajasthan Royals. He dismissed RR skipper Riyan Parag and Donovan Ferreira. Despite being an uncapped player and playing only his second season in the Indian Premier League, Prince has been a standout performer for the Super Giants. In a season where the Rishabh Pant-led side has won only two out of their seven games, Prince has been a consistent performer with the ball in hand. His economy is only 8.38 runs per over, which has impressed fans and experts across a season where run-scoring has been pretty high. 

Prince is followed by Anshul Kamboj on the list, who, too, has taken 13 wickets in the season. However, his economy is higher in comparison to Prince’s. Meanwhile, Eshan Malinga, Prasidh Krishna, and Jofra Archer make up the top five.

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 Purple Cap

Position

You Might Be Interested In

Player

Team

Matches

Wickets

Economy

Average

Best Bowling Figures

1

Prince Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants

7

13

8.38

16.76

3/32

2

Anshul Kamboj

Chennai Super Kings

6

13

9.73

16.23

3/22

3

Eshan Malinga

Sunrisers Hyderabad

7

12

9.43

18.08

4/32

4

Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans

6

12

9.91

19.83

4/28

5

Jofra Archer

Rajasthan Royals

7

11

7.96

18.09

3/20

6

Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals

7

11

9.26

19.36

4/41

7

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

6

10

8.33

20.00

3/26

8

Kagiso Rabada

Gujarat Titans

6

10

9.73

22.40

3/29

9

Harsh Dubey

Sunrisers Hyderabad

6

8

8.35

17.75

3/12

10

Nandre Burger

Rajasthan Royals

7

8

8.45

23.25

2/21

How has Prince Yadav performed in IPL 2026?

Prince Yadav has been the find of the tournament in IPL 2026. The right-arm pacer is now at the top of the Purple Cap leaderboard. He has taken 13 wickets so far in the season in seven games.

IPL 2026: Who took the most wickets in LSG vs RR?

Jofra Archer took the most wickets in the LSG vs RR clash. The right-arm pacer took three wickets in the second innings while giving only 20 runs in his four overs. He dismissed Aiden Markram, Mohammed Shami, and Mayank Yadav.

LSG vs RR: Who has taken the most wickets in IPL history?

In Indian Premier League history, Yuzvendra Chahal has taken the most wickets. Throughout his IPL career, the right-arm leg spinner has claimed 224 wickets. 

LSG vs RR: Who has won the most Purple Caps in IPL history?

The only bowlers to have won the Purple Cap twice are Dwayne Bravo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Harshal Patel. Bhuvi took home the prize in 2016 and 2017, while Bravo did it in 2013 and 2015. In comparison, Harshal Patel did it in 2021 and 2024.

Also Read: ‘Rishabh Pant Is LSG’s Babar Azam’: Sanjiv Goenka’s ₹27 Crore Buy Falls For Duck vs RR, Fans React After Another Failure in IPL 2026

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anshul KambojBhuvneshwar Kumarekana-stadiumIPL 2026jofra archerKartik TyagiLSGLSG vs RRLUCKNOWLucknow Super GiantsLucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan RoyalsNandre BurgerPrasidh KrishnaPrince YadavPurple Caprajasthan royalsRavi BishnoiRR

RELATED News

Brock Lesnar’s Last Fight, WWE Match: Beast Incarnate Lost To Oba Femi At WrestleMania 42 — Highlights, Retirement Speculations

BREAKING: India’s Deaf Women’s Cricket Team Set For Historic First-Ever Overseas Tour in July; Details Inside

India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch Team India In Action?

PSL 2026 Watch Video: 18-Year-Old Ali Raza Scripts History With Hat-Trick vs Karachi Kings, Becomes Youngest Ever in PSL History

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Streaming ACL 2 Semi-Final: When and Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action Online and On TV In India, Dubai (UAE)?

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Prince Yadav Overtakes CSK’s Anshul Kamboj After LSG vs RR | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

“Highly Objectionable, Dehumanising Choice Of Words”: ECI Seeks Kharge’s Clarification On PM Remark Within 24 Hours

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 For Class 10th: Check How To Download Marks Card From Website, DigiLocker And SMS; Step-By-Step Guide

Blockade Breached? Iran-Linked Oil Tankers Continue Sailing Despite US Naval Crackdown in Gulf Waters Days After Trump Dubbed Operation ‘Tremendous Success’

Karnataka Horror: 34-Year-Old Man Sets Wife On Fire After Argument Over Wearing Nightdress At Home, Leaves Her 80% Burnt

Haryana Shocker Caught On CCTV: Wedding Celebration Turns Into Chaos After Overspeeding Car Flung Cameraperson Into Air, Internet Says, ‘India Is Full Of Morons’

‘Love Jihad, Land Jihad Will End’: Amit Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee Govt, Promises Crackdown On Infiltration In West Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Elections

Lucknow KGMU Scandal: Who Is Hassam Ahmed? 26-Year-Old Arrested For Posing As Fake Doctor And Luring 20 Hindu Girls Into Forced Religious Conversions

BMW F 450 GS Launches In India Soon: Check Expected Price, 450cc Twin Engine, Top Features And How It Rivals KTM 390 Adventure

Indian Tourists Caught Stealing Towels, Robes And Utensils From Bali Resort, Staff Check Luggage At Checkout; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Prince Yadav Overtakes CSK’s Anshul Kamboj After LSG vs RR | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Prince Yadav Overtakes CSK’s Anshul Kamboj After LSG vs RR | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Prince Yadav Overtakes CSK’s Anshul Kamboj After LSG vs RR | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers
IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Prince Yadav Overtakes CSK’s Anshul Kamboj After LSG vs RR | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers
IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Prince Yadav Overtakes CSK’s Anshul Kamboj After LSG vs RR | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers
IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Prince Yadav Overtakes CSK’s Anshul Kamboj After LSG vs RR | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

QUICK LINKS