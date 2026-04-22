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Home > Sports News > ‘Rishabh Pant Is LSG’s Babar Azam’: Sanjiv Goenka’s ₹27 Crore Buy Falls For Duck vs RR, Fans React After Another Failure in IPL 2026

‘Rishabh Pant Is LSG’s Babar Azam’: Sanjiv Goenka’s ₹27 Crore Buy Falls For Duck vs RR, Fans React After Another Failure in IPL 2026

Rishabh Pant’s poor form in IPL 2026 continued as the ₹27 crore Lucknow Super Giants captain fell for a duck against the Rajasthan Royals. Fans trolled Pant, comparing him to Babar Azam, as LSG’s struggles deepened in the tournament.

Rishabh Pant was dismissed for a duck against the Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: ANI
Rishabh Pant was dismissed for a duck against the Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 22, 2026 23:09:45 IST

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‘Rishabh Pant Is LSG’s Babar Azam’: Sanjiv Goenka’s ₹27 Crore Buy Falls For Duck vs RR, Fans React After Another Failure in IPL 2026

LSG vs RR: Rishabh Pant’s horrid time as the most expensive buy in the IPL has continued. The left-handed batter failed once again for the Lucknow Super Giants. Pant was dismissed for a three-ball duck against the Rajasthan Royals while chasing only 160 runs in the second innings. Captaining the Sanjiv Goenka-owned side, Pant has not been able to create any significant impact whatsoever since IPL 2025. As a captain, the ₹27 crore buy has not had much success either. His continued abysmal form with the bat in hand has drawn reactions from fans comparing him to Pakistan’s Babar Azam. Azam himself has been going through poor form in recent times across all formats and has been trolled on social media platforms. 

In this article, we take a deep dive into his stats and numbers since joining the Lucknow Super Giants and how the fans reacted to his duck against RR.

LSG vs RR: Fans react to Rishabh Pant’s duck




Rishabh Pant was dismissed for a three-ball duck against the Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Chasing 160, LSG lost Ayush Badoni to a needless run-out in the first over of the second innings. Pant, walking in to bat at number three, was dismissed for a duck by Nandre Burger. 




The left-handed batter was compared with Babar Azam from the Pakistan cricket team. 




Social media users called out Rishabh Pant for his repeated failures. On Twitter, users claimed that Pant is the worst white-ball batter.




Rishabh Pant was called out for his fitness as well. With T20 cricket requiring an extreme fitness level, Pant has been underwhelming in the shortest format of the game.




Rishabh Pant continued his failure in T20s across international as well as the IPL. The left-handed batter has batted in different positions, but success has eluded him. 

Rishabh Pant in Lucknow Super Giants

Rishabh Pant was bought by Sanjiv Goenka for Lucknow Super Giants for ₹27 crores, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. However, the runs and success as a captain have eluded the LSG skipper. He has not been able to make any significant impact so far in LSG colours. In 20 innings for Lucknow Super Giants, Pant has managed to score only 416 runs. He averages less than 25 while striking at a rate of just shy of 130. In spite of promoting himself in the batting order multiple times, Pant has not created any impact for the Super Giants. 

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard:

Lucknow Super Giants, bowling first, did well to restrict the Rajasthan Royals to a score of only 159 runs. Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, and Mohsin Khan starred with the ball in hand in the first innings. The three pacers picked up two wickets while giving only 76 runs in their 12 overs. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 43 for the Royals. 

In the second innings, Rajasthan Royals struck early to pick up three wickets with only 11 runs on the board. Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, and Aiden Markram were dismissed for ducks. Mitchell Marsh scored his first half-century of the season but did not receive much support before he was dismissed in the 16th over. 

Also Read: In Pics | Mohammad Nawaz Drug Ban to Kagiso Rabada Cocaine Case — Shane Warne, Prithvi Shaw Among Cricketers Banned For Drug Use

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‘Rishabh Pant Is LSG’s Babar Azam’: Sanjiv Goenka’s ₹27 Crore Buy Falls For Duck vs RR, Fans React After Another Failure in IPL 2026

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‘Rishabh Pant Is LSG’s Babar Azam’: Sanjiv Goenka’s ₹27 Crore Buy Falls For Duck vs RR, Fans React After Another Failure in IPL 2026

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‘Rishabh Pant Is LSG’s Babar Azam’: Sanjiv Goenka’s ₹27 Crore Buy Falls For Duck vs RR, Fans React After Another Failure in IPL 2026
‘Rishabh Pant Is LSG’s Babar Azam’: Sanjiv Goenka’s ₹27 Crore Buy Falls For Duck vs RR, Fans React After Another Failure in IPL 2026
‘Rishabh Pant Is LSG’s Babar Azam’: Sanjiv Goenka’s ₹27 Crore Buy Falls For Duck vs RR, Fans React After Another Failure in IPL 2026
‘Rishabh Pant Is LSG’s Babar Azam’: Sanjiv Goenka’s ₹27 Crore Buy Falls For Duck vs RR, Fans React After Another Failure in IPL 2026

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