In Pics | Mohammad Nawaz Drug Ban to Kagiso Rabada Cocaine Case — Shane Warne, Prithvi Shaw Among Cricketers Banned For Drug Use
Pakistan cricket has once again come under the spotlight as premier all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz tested positive for recreational drug use. The Pakistani cricketer is not the first player to have had a history of drug abuse. Recently, even Kagiso Rabada entered the controversy after he faced a ban in 2025. The South African pacer was seen smoking again during IPL 2026, where he is representing Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, there is a huge history of Shane Warne with drug abuse. The former leg spinner had to miss the 2003 ODI World Cup because of his drug abuse history. Similarly, former Pakistani speedsters, Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Asif, too faced the music for their drug abuse.
Kagiso Rabada Caught Smoking During IPL 2026
Kagiso Rabada was caught smoking during the IPL 2026. The right-arm pacer was suspended for one month in 2025 after testing positive for a recreational drug, specifically cocaine.
Mohammad Nawaz Tested Positive For Recreational Drug Use
Mohammad Nawaz faces PCB probe after failing drug test during T20 World Cup 2026, casting uncertainty over PSL participation.
Shane Warne Tested Positive For Using Banned Diuretics
Shane Warne tested positive for banned diuretics, hydrochlorothiazide and amiloride, before the 2003 ODI World Cup. He missed the ICC event as Australia went on to lif the trophy.
Prithvi Shaw Faced 8-Month Suspension By BCCI In 2019
Prithvi Shaw was suspended by the BCCI for eight months in 2019 after testing positive for Terbutaline. This banned substance was ingested through a cough syrup intended for a respiratory infection.
Andre Russell Face 1-Year Ban In 2015 For Doping Violation
Unlike other cricketers on this list, Andre Russell faced a 12-month ban for failing to disclose location details three times, which is a doping violation under WADA rules.
Shoaib Akhtar Was Banned For Two Years In 2006
In 2006, Shoaib Akhtar tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid nandrolone (19-Norandrosterone), which resulted in a two-year ban.
Alex Hales Faced Suspension In 2019 For Recreadtional Drug Use
Alex Hales was suspended in April 2019 following a second failed test for a recreational drug, violating the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) policy.
Yusuf Pathan Faced Ban During 2017-18
Yusuf Pathan tested positive for Terbutaline, a prohibited substance found in a cough syrup he consumed for a throat infection. The BCCI deemed the ingestion inadvertent, handing him a five-month back-dated suspension.