In Pics | Mohammad Nawaz Drug Ban to Kagiso Rabada Cocaine Case — Shane Warne, Prithvi Shaw Among Cricketers Banned For Drug Use

Pakistan cricket has once again come under the spotlight as premier all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz tested positive for recreational drug use. The Pakistani cricketer is not the first player to have had a history of drug abuse. Recently, even Kagiso Rabada entered the controversy after he faced a ban in 2025. The South African pacer was seen smoking again during IPL 2026, where he is representing Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, there is a huge history of Shane Warne with drug abuse. The former leg spinner had to miss the 2003 ODI World Cup because of his drug abuse history. Similarly, former Pakistani speedsters, Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Asif, too faced the music for their drug abuse.