LSG vs RR IPL 2026: Mohsin Khan Scripts IPL 2026 Record, Keeps Vaibhav Suryavanshi Under 100 Strike-Rate

LSG vs RR IPL 2026: In a season dominated by high-scoring totals and relentless boundary-hitting, the 32nd match of IPL 2026 at the Ekana Stadium provided a rare, refreshing masterclass in disciplined pace bowling. While the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ultimately secured a 40-run victory to return to winning ways, the night belonged to Mohsin Khan, who etched his name into the record books by delivering the first-ever maiden over of the 2026 season.

LSG vs RR: How Was Mohsin Khan’s Maiden Over?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first, looking to exploit the home conditions. The decision paid immediate dividends as the LSG pace battery started with clinical precision. However, it was Mohsin Khan, playing only his third game of the season, who produced the moment of the tournament so far.

Facing the explosive 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Mohsin showcased elite control. Suryavanshi, known for his “ultra-aggressive” approach, found himself completely shackled by Mohsin’s tight lines and subtle variations. After five consecutive dot balls that left the youngster searching for room, Mohsin angled the final delivery onto the leg stump. In a desperate attempt to break the pressure, Suryavanshi attempted a cross-batted shot, only to result in a top edge. Digvesh Rathi executed a brilliant catch running backward, completing the maiden-wicket over.

This feat was particularly significant as established superstars like Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood have yet to register a maiden in the current edition. Furthermore, it marked the first time in Suryavanshi’s burgeoning career that he finished an innings with a strike rate below 100—a stark contrast to the fireworks he displayed during his debut against this very same LSG side last year.

RR Rebuild via Jadeja; LSG Collapse

Despite the early pressure from Mohsin (who also dismissed Shimron Hetmyer) and Mohammed Shami, who claimed two wickets in the third over, Rajasthan Royals managed to scrap their way to a competitive total. Ravindra Jadeja proved his veteran worth, anchoring the middle order with a crucial unbeaten 43 off 29 balls. Alongside contributions from the lower order, RR managed to finish their 20 overs at 159/6.

The chase, however, turned into a nightmare for the home side. Chasing a modest target of 160, the Lucknow Super Giants’ batting lineup crumbled under the lights. Jofra Archer spearheaded the Rajasthan attack, dismantling the LSG top and middle order to finish with stellar figures of 3/20.

LSG’s struggle for momentum was evident as they were eventually bundled out for a mere 119 in 18 overs. This 40-run loss marks a worrying trend for Rishabh Pant’s men, serving as their fourth consecutive defeat of the season. While the individual brilliance of Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, and Shami gave the fans something to cheer about early on, the lack of clinical finishing with the bat has left LSG languishing in the bottom half of the table, while RR revitalizes their campaign.

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