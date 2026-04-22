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Home > India News > “Highly Objectionable, Dehumanising Choice Of Words”: ECI Seeks Kharge’s Clarification On PM Remark Within 24 Hours

“Highly Objectionable, Dehumanising Choice Of Words”: ECI Seeks Kharge’s Clarification On PM Remark Within 24 Hours

The Election Commission of India is seeking clarification from Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge on calling Prime Minister Modi a 'terrorist' within 24 hours.

The Election Commission of India is seeking clarification from Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge on calling Prime Minister Modi a 'terrorist' within 24 hours. Photo: ANI
The Election Commission of India is seeking clarification from Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge on calling Prime Minister Modi a 'terrorist' within 24 hours. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 22, 2026 23:02:21 IST

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“Highly Objectionable, Dehumanising Choice Of Words”: ECI Seeks Kharge’s Clarification On PM Remark Within 24 Hours

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken note of controversial remarks made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, where he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “terrorist.” The ECI has sent him a notice, saying his statement is violating the Model Code of Conduct during the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly election campaign.

The ECI characterised the language used as “intemperate and highly objectionable,” noting that such dehumanising labels undermine the dignity of democratic institutions. The Congress President has been granted a strict window of 24 hours to clarify his stance.

In its notice, the ECI emphasised that Kharge, acting as a star campaigner for Congress, must adhere to established standards of public discourse.

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The commission stated, “Use of intemperate and highly objectionable and dehumanising choice of words by a seasoned politician against a constitutional functionary appears to be not only inconsistent with the standards of public discourse but also undermines the dignity of democratic institutions”.

“Whereas, the Commission is prima facie of the opinion that Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also a Star campaigner of the Indian National Congress in the General Election to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, has violated the aforesaid provisions of the MCC and relevant instructions issued by the Commission brought out at para 9 and 11 respectively”, the notice said.

The notice makes the consequences of silence clear, stating, “In the event of no response from your side within the time limit stipulated, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision.”

This development has further intensified the political friction between the BJP and the Congress, with the ruling party calling the remark “disgusting” while several opposition leaders have backed Kharge over his clarification that it was meant as the PM “terrorising people and political parties”.

The move follows a high-level delegation of the BJP, including Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju, meeting with the full commission to demand “strictest action” for what they termed a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The timing of the ultimatum is critical, as Tamil Nadu is set to head to the polls on April 23, 2026. With the state in the final hours of the “silence period” before voting, the ECI is under pressure to ensure that the campaign remains issue-based.

The controversy erupted on the last day of Tamil Nadu election campaigning, when the Congress President criticised the AIADMK for supporting the BJP and labelled PM Modi a ‘terrorist who does not believe in equality.’

When questioned on the choice of words, Kharge quickly defended himself, claiming that he meant to say that the PM was terrorising his political opponents.

“He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist…What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands,” Kharge said. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Amit Shah Attacks Kharge Over Modi Remark, Targets Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee; Predicts Defeat Ahead Of West Bengal Elections

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“Highly Objectionable, Dehumanising Choice Of Words”: ECI Seeks Kharge’s Clarification On PM Remark Within 24 Hours

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“Highly Objectionable, Dehumanising Choice Of Words”: ECI Seeks Kharge’s Clarification On PM Remark Within 24 Hours
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