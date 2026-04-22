Amit Shah Attacks Kharge Over Modi Remark, Targets Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee; Predicts Defeat Ahead Of West Bengal Elections

Amit Shah on Wednesday strongly criticised Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “terrorist,” saying such language reflects the influence of Rahul Gandhi.

Amit Shah Slams Kharge Over ‘Terrorist’ Remark on PM Modi

Speaking at an election rally in Dum Dum, North 24 Parganas, Shah said that a leader like Modi, who has worked to eliminate terrorism, being called a terrorist is unacceptable. He added that Kharge’s words appear to have been affected by his association with Rahul Gandhi.

Shah also intensified his criticism of Rahul Gandhi, stating that repeatedly targeting Prime Minister Modi would not help the opposition gain political advantage.

‘Lotus Will Bloom’: Shah’s Sharp UCC and Triple Talaq Remark

“Listen up, Rahul Baba… The more abuses you hurl at Modi ji, the more mud you sling with your insults, the lotus will bloom with even greater pride, and we will bring UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in the state, which will put an end to Triple Talaq and end the provision to hold four marriages,” Shah said.

The controversy stems from Kharge’s speech during the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, where he criticised the AIADMK for aligning with the BJP while making sharp remarks against PM Modi. Kharge referred to PM Modi as a “terrorist who does not believe in equality”, sparking political backlash.

Kharge later clarified that he did not call the Prime Minister a terrorist, but was referring to what he described as “pressure politics” and “misuse of central agencies” against opposition leaders.

“I did not call him a terrorist… he is terrorising political opponents through agencies like ED, CBI and Income Tax,” Kharge said, adding that his remarks were being misinterpreted.

BJP Demands Apology, Moves Election Commission Over Remark

The BJP had strongly objected to his remarks made during a campaign event in Tamil Nadu and demanded an apology, also filing a complaint with the Election Commission.

Separately, at the Dum Dum rally today, Shah also made strong political predictions for the upcoming elections, asserting that Congress would face major setbacks across several states.

“Today, I’ve come to tell you, Rahul Baba, that you’re not going to cross double digits in Tamil Nadu, there won’t be a double-digit cross in Puducherry, in Bengal you’ll be lucky to even open an account, and in Assam, Congress is headed for its biggest defeat ever,” he added.

Turning his attention to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah accused the TMC government of failing on law and order and development, while also targeting her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

‘Not Bhaipo’: BJP’s CM Face Claim in Bengal

“The time has come to remove Mamata Banerjee. She has left Bengal in the hands of goons. Do you want to make ‘Bhaipo’ the CM? Mamata Banerjee is misleading the public by saying that the CM will be from outside the state. I am declaring today that the CM of Bengal would be the one who was born in the state, who has studied in the Bengali language and is a Bengali-speaking person. It will not be ‘Bhaipo’, but a BJP worker,” he said.

On governance promises, Shah outlined several welfare and development commitments, including financial assistance to women and youth, implementation of pay-related benefits, and infrastructure expansion.

“The BJP govt will transfer Rs 3000 per month into the accounts of women. The 7th Pay Commission will be implemented, and DA will be paid to government employees. Financial assistance of Rs 3000 will be transferred to the accounts of the unemployed youth. Our govt will expand the Kolkata Metro three times. We have made a roadmap for the development of Kolkata,” he said.

He also raised the issue of women’s reservation, accusing the Trinamool Congress of opposing it. “Should women get 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies or not? Mamata Didi, in alliance with Congress, opposed women’s reservation and has blocked mothers and sisters from coming to the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies,” Shah added.

West Bengal Election Dates Announced

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats.

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state.

(With Inputs from ANI)

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