West Bengal Elections 2026: Yogi Adityanath Tears Into Mamata Banerjee Over Industrial Decline and Cultural Disrespect: ‘Bengal Is At The Bottom’

WEST BENGAL ELECTIONS: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath didn’t hold back on Wednesday when he criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC), blaming the party for West Bengal’s industrial slump. Speaking at an election rally in Burrabazar, he said West Bengal used to stand tall in industry, education, and culture, but years of poor governance left the state lagging far behind.

Yogi Adityanath Slams Mamata Banerjee Government

He pointed out that more than 7,000 major industries have shut their doors since the TMC came to power. “Bengal, which once led in so many fields, now finds itself at the bottom,” Yogi said. He also mentioned that thousands of MSME units closed up shop, wiping out jobs for nearly 3 million young people. According to him, what was once a strong industrial hub has become a “graveyard of industries.”

Yogi didn’t stop at economics. He called out the TMC over Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home in Jorasanko, accusing them of disrespecting Bengal’s cultural heritage. He was especially upset about posters of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee put up inside the historic house, calling it an insult to Tagore. “Places like this should honour Bharat Mata and celebrated cultural figures, not serve as political backdrops,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath Attacks TMC on Economy, Heritage

He wrapped up by urging voters to push for political change. Marking 150 years since “Vande Mataram” was composed, Yogi insisted that Bengal could only get its “lost glory” back with a new government. He argued that a “double-engine government” is the key hinting that only then could development and industry make a real comeback in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also a leader of the BJP in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, on Wednesday held a rally at the Jorasanko Assembly constituency of Kolkata to campaign on behalf of their candidate and attracted a huge crowd of supporters.

Speaking at the event, Yogi Adityanath noted the history and culture of Bengal, stating, “It is this soil that gave the nation not only its National Anthem, but also its National Song, and that today I feel a great sense of happiness.

Dwelling upon the heritage of the area, he said, “This area also coincidentally happens to be the location of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagores ‘Thakur Bari’ (ancestral home)… the very complex of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore is a place of unimaginable heritage worth.

Striking a sharp blow against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), he alleged, “How very sad is it that, where a statue or photograph of Rabindranath Tagore should have been hung, where an image of bharat Mata should have been suitably placed, goons of the TMC took forcefully the position and hung a photograph of ‘Mamata Didi’ in its place.

In claiming it an insult to cultural identity he remarked, It is an insult to the very spirit of Indianness, an insult to the dignity and identity of Bengal.

(With Inputs from ANI)

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