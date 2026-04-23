IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 22 After RR Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 22 After RR Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 22 After RR Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Check the updated IPL 2026 points table as of April 22. After the high-voltage LSG vs RR match, here is a look at the latest standings. Get the full breakdown of team rankings, Net Run Rate (NRR), and points for all 10 franchises— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC.

IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on April 20 After RR Beat LSG. Photo X
IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on April 20 After RR Beat LSG. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 23, 2026 01:06:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 22 After RR Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: The IPL is treading in full swing right now, and ten teams are playing: the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Chennai Super Kings, the Mumbai Indians, the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Rajasthan Royals, the Punjab Kings, the Gujarat Titans, the Lucknow Super Giants, and the Delhi Capitals. The league is one of the most competitive T20 tournaments in the world because each team has a mix of experienced international players and up-and-coming domestic players.

RR Beat LSG In IPL 2026 

In their IPL 2026 match in Lucknow on Wednesday, the Rajasthan Royals beat the Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs. RR won again, but LSG lost for the fourth time in a row this season. Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, and Mohsin Khan each took two wickets as LSG kept Rajasthan to 159 for six. Ravindra Jadeja scored the most runs for RR, hitting 43 off of 29 balls. LSG was out for 119 in 18 overs while trying to get to 160. Jofra Archer was RR’s best bowler, with numbers of 3/20.

IPL 2026 Points Table After LSG vs RR

The tournament is set up like the Indian Premier League in 2023, with ten teams split into two groups for the league stage. Each team plays the other teams in its group twice and the teams in the other group once. This makes sure that all the franchises meet and makes group rivalries even more important. After the league phase is over, the top four teams go on to the playoffs. The top two teams compete in Qualifier 1 for a direct place in the final. The teams that finish third and fourth play in the Eliminator. The team that loses is out of the tournament. The person who wins the Eliminator then plays the person who loses Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The person who wins this match gets the last spot in the final. The standings are based on points earned, and if there is a tie, the net run rate is used to break it. The Punjab Kings are in first place right now with 11 points. This win moves the Rajasthan Royals up to second place.

You Might Be Interested In
Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 PBKS 6 5 0 1 11 +1.420
2 RR 7 5 2 0 10 +0.790
3 RCB 6 4 2 0 8 +1.171
4 SRH 7 4 3 0 8 +0.820
5 DC 6 3 3 0 6 -0.130
6 GT 6 3 3 0 6 -0.821
7 MI 6 2 4 0 4 +0.067
8 CSK 6 2 4 0 4 -0.780
9 LSG 7 2 5 0 4 -1.277
10 KKR 7 1 5 1 3 -0.879

Points Table Updated After LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cricket newsindian premier leagueIPL 2026 Points TableIPL 2026 standingsIPL Points TableLSG vs RR

RELATED News

Barcelona vs Celta Live Streaming LaLiga: When and Where To Watch Online and On TV In India?

PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Multan Sultans: Check Latest Standings On April 22 — HYK, MS, LQ, QG, PSZ, ISU, KK, RAP

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Prince Yadav Overtakes CSK’s Anshul Kamboj After LSG vs RR | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

‘Rishabh Pant Is LSG’s Babar Azam’: Sanjiv Goenka’s ₹27 Crore Buy Falls For Duck vs RR, Fans React After Another Failure in IPL 2026

Brock Lesnar’s Last Fight, WWE Match: Beast Incarnate Lost To Oba Femi At WrestleMania 42 — Highlights, Retirement Speculations

LATEST NEWS

China Rejects Trump’s Allegation Of ‘Gift to Iran’ Claim On Seized Vessel

UK Lawmakers Back Lifetime Smoking Ban For Those Currently Under 18 Years Of Age

Gujarat Tragedy: 8 Killed, 40 Injured As Pickup Vehicle Overturns In Valsad; PM Modi Condoles Loss

“Highly Objectionable, Dehumanising Choice Of Words”: ECI Seeks Kharge’s Clarification On PM Remark Within 24 Hours

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 For Class 10th: Check How To Download Marks Card From Website, DigiLocker And SMS; Step-By-Step Guide

Blockade Breached? Iran-Linked Oil Tankers Continue Sailing Despite US Naval Crackdown in Gulf Waters Days After Trump Dubbed Operation ‘Tremendous Success’

Karnataka Horror: 34-Year-Old Man Sets Wife On Fire After Argument Over Wearing Nightdress At Home, Leaves Her 80% Burnt

Brock Lesnar’s Last Fight, WWE Match: Beast Incarnate Lost To Oba Femi At WrestleMania 42 — Highlights, Retirement Speculations

Haryana Shocker Caught On CCTV: Wedding Celebration Turns Into Chaos After Overspeeding Car Flung Cameraperson Into Air, Internet Says, ‘India Is Full Of Morons’

‘Love Jihad, Land Jihad Will End’: Amit Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee Govt, Promises Crackdown On Infiltration In West Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Elections

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 22 After RR Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 22 After RR Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 22 After RR Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 22 After RR Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 22 After RR Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 22 After RR Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

QUICK LINKS