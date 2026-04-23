IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 22 After RR Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: The IPL is treading in full swing right now, and ten teams are playing: the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Chennai Super Kings, the Mumbai Indians, the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Rajasthan Royals, the Punjab Kings, the Gujarat Titans, the Lucknow Super Giants, and the Delhi Capitals. The league is one of the most competitive T20 tournaments in the world because each team has a mix of experienced international players and up-and-coming domestic players.

RR Beat LSG In IPL 2026

In their IPL 2026 match in Lucknow on Wednesday, the Rajasthan Royals beat the Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs. RR won again, but LSG lost for the fourth time in a row this season. Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, and Mohsin Khan each took two wickets as LSG kept Rajasthan to 159 for six. Ravindra Jadeja scored the most runs for RR, hitting 43 off of 29 balls. LSG was out for 119 in 18 overs while trying to get to 160. Jofra Archer was RR’s best bowler, with numbers of 3/20.

IPL 2026 Points Table After LSG vs RR

The tournament is set up like the Indian Premier League in 2023, with ten teams split into two groups for the league stage. Each team plays the other teams in its group twice and the teams in the other group once. This makes sure that all the franchises meet and makes group rivalries even more important. After the league phase is over, the top four teams go on to the playoffs. The top two teams compete in Qualifier 1 for a direct place in the final. The teams that finish third and fourth play in the Eliminator. The team that loses is out of the tournament. The person who wins the Eliminator then plays the person who loses Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The person who wins this match gets the last spot in the final. The standings are based on points earned, and if there is a tie, the net run rate is used to break it. The Punjab Kings are in first place right now with 11 points. This win moves the Rajasthan Royals up to second place.

Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 PBKS 6 5 0 1 11 +1.420 2 RR 7 5 2 0 10 +0.790 3 RCB 6 4 2 0 8 +1.171 4 SRH 7 4 3 0 8 +0.820 5 DC 6 3 3 0 6 -0.130 6 GT 6 3 3 0 6 -0.821 7 MI 6 2 4 0 4 +0.067 8 CSK 6 2 4 0 4 -0.780 9 LSG 7 2 5 0 4 -1.277 10 KKR 7 1 5 1 3 -0.879

Points Table Updated After LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match