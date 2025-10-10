Are you unintentionally training your dog to pull on the leash?

Your dog is calling the shots when it's time for a walk? You can turn the tables with a few simple tricks. To start, you need to know how you're unconsciously encouraging leash-pulling behaviour. Berlin (dpa) – Every puppy owner dreams of relaxing walks with their dog calmly by their side on a loose leash. The reality is often quite different, as pulling on the leash is one of the most common problems for dog owners. In fact, one study even found that leash pulling is even the most common cause of humans being injured by dogs. "In most cases, this is self-inflicted because the dog learns through success," says dog trainer and author Katharina Schlegl-Kofler. When out for a walk, if the dog pulls towards a scent mark, the owner often follows automatically. "This unintentionally teaches the dog: If I pull, I get to where I want to go," she explains. Schlegl-Kofler recommends that with puppies and young dogs, owners should only take short walks on the leash. Depending on the situation, you can stop and wait until the leash becomes loose before continuing. Older dogs: Change direction without warning For older dogs, Schlegl-Kofler suggests simply turning around without saying anything if the dog pulls forward. "This leaves the dog with no choice but to change direction as well," she says. This approach does not harm the relationship with the dog. "But it makes the dog realise that someone is on the other end of the leash." With consistent training, it usually does not take long for the dog to stay at the same level as the owner. "The key is that the dog must not succeed with pulling," Schlegl-Kofler emphasises. If the leash has slack, the dog can be rewarded with praise or the occasional treat. However, Schlegl-Kofler stresses that every dog needs sufficient exercise and free movement. "If I only walk around the block for a few minutes each day, I cannot expect my dog to calmly trot alongside me." Leash aggression: A common issue Leash-related problems can escalate further. Seemingly calm dogs may suddenly bare their teeth, growl or lunge aggressively when another dog approaches. This behaviour is not necessarily a sign of a specific personality trait. "This is often self-inflicted as well," Schlegl-Kofler says. If owners stop when another dog crosses their path, they fail to provide their dog with a sense of security. "If I stay in the background and wait, I give my dog the impression: I have no idea what we’re doing here — you handle it!" An insecure dog may then lunge forward to keep the other dog at a distance. No sniffing other dogs while on the leash Dogs that are sometimes allowed to stop and sniff other dogs on the leash and sometimes not can become frustrated when the opportunity is denied. Schlegl-Kofler advises being consistent and not allowing any contact while on the leash, even if the other dog is off-leash. "The leashed dog feels restricted, and neither dog can truly communicate." The best solution is to always walk past other dogs while leashed, maintaining a sufficient distance and using treats for distraction if necessary. From the start, owners should use their body language to clearly signal that they are calm but determined to keep walking straight ahead. "This tells the dog: Everything is fine, that dog doesn’t concern us. We are not being threatened, and there’s no need to get upset." The following information is not intended for publication dpa/tmn ksp yyzz coh

