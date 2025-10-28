‘Bio-Baiting’ Is the Latest Dating App Scam, Here’s How It’s Fooling Even the Smartest Users

While padding up your bio may seem harmless, it can actually make you a person that you are not and can create long-term compatibility issues with your partner.

Online dating, which may seem cool at the time of creating a profile, but in reality, it comes with risks that a user may never foresee. A user creates a profile, adding their best picture, best punchlines, and even a few hobbies that may or may not be associated with them. Why? to make the profile look more appealing and swipe-worthy.

What is Bio-Baiting?

Bio-Baiting is not something where you create a fake profile, under somebody else’s name, picture; it is about presenting your profile in a way that doesn’t resonate with you. It is generally done to oversell your profile, get more swipes, and make your life appear more happening than it already is. It may seem harmless, but it can lead to compatibility issues with your partner.

How To Figure Out A Bio-Baited Profile?

Everyone hates meeting someone who has overly baited their profile. It leads to great disappointment. Not just in terms of looks but in terms of likes and dislikes. It disrupts the trust, and obviously, the date ends badly.

First of all, never plan a date after just one conversation. Instead, keep the conversation going for a few days, as it may give you some time to understand their thought process even better.

Look closely for the details. Vague answers to a straightforward question are a red flag. Authenticity is by far the most important thing when it comes to online dating, and you can only create genuine connections on the basis of trust, transparency, and shared values and interests.

One of the quickest ways to figure out a baited profile is that their profile is always too ‘Salesy’. You will feel like you are not talking to a person; rather, you are seeing an advertisement. Words like “Very special, leader, brilliant or even cheesy catchphrases are a turn off.

Why People Bait Their Profile?

There are many reasons why people bio-bait their profile, but one of the strongest reasons is said to be that they believe their genuine personality is not happening enough or is not fun enough to attract someone. People are usually baiting about their personality, their physique, even their qualifications. Baiters usually use subtle baiting t not to make it obvious. People do call it lying, and it’s not really wrong.

