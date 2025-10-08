Can the new 'Tron' break the saga's box office curse? 

More than 40 years after "Tron" set the standard for visual effects, and 15 years after "Tron: Legacy", parts of those films no longer feel like sci-fi. Now a third part is coming to the cinema with a heavy focus on AI. London (dpa) – It was ahead of its time when it hit cinemas in 1982. "Tron" went down as a sci-fi classic and impressed audiences with groundbreaking visual effects – but this Disney film never met its high box office expectations. Its sequel, "Tron: Legacy" (2010), also failed to become a blockbuster. Nevertheless, both films enjoy cult status. Now, the third instalment is here. Can "Tron: Ares" bring something new to the table in 2025? "It feels like we have caught up with the future of science fiction in real-time, in a sense," said Gillian Anderson in an interview with dpa in London. Three decades after she rose to fame in "The X-Files", Anderson is back in a sci-fi role playing Elisabeth Dillinger, the daughter of villain Ed Dillinger from the first "Tron" film. "A lot of what's in the film does not yet exist," she said. But part of what the film is about is military grade weapons "and that's exactly what it feels like the future holds for us," – despite there being helpful elements coming from medicine or science – "or not helpful" ones coming from artificial intelligence (AI). "It feels like there's so many things going on simultaneously," she said, noting that there are lots of scary parts. From the computer to the real world When "Tron" premiered, home computers were still a rarity. In the film, Jeff Bridges played Flynn, a video game programmer who was pulled into a computer and had to battle hostile technology – and AI – in a digital world. Forty-three years later, in "Tron: Ares," the programmes are leaving the computer and becoming a threat to the real world. Julian Dillinger (Evan Peters), the grandson of Ed Dillinger, has developed military equipment and soldiers powered by AI through his company. These can be produced within minutes – essentially via 3D printers – but have a short lifespan. Unlike his mother Elisabeth, Julian shows little moral restraint. Dillinger's rival, Eve Kim (Greta Lee), who now runs Flynn's former company, is working on something similar but with altruistic motives. When Eve finally discovers the formula to make computer-generated objects like fruit trees that last forever Dillinger resorts to extreme measures. He sends his AI soldiers, Ares (Jared Leto) and Athena (Jodie Turner-Smith) to hunt down Eve and steal the formula. However, Ares soon becomes uncontrollable, even for Dillinger. Light Cycles race through Vancouver While the first two films focused on the inner workings of a computer, "Tron: Ares" partially reverses the concept. "This movie is really about assets coming into our world," said producer Justin Springer, who co-produced "Tron: Legacy" with Sean Bailey. That’s why we are "really trying to treat it as real as possible for the audience by shooting "out on the streets and building real light cycles." The light cycles – iconic digital motorcycles that inspired a hit video game in the 1980s – now race on real streets for the first time in "Tron: Ares." These spectacular scenes are among the highlights of the visually stunning film directed by Joachim Rønning ("Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"). Filming took place in Vancouver, Canada, and in massive custom-built stages. Nostalgia and a perfect soundtrack For fans, "Tron: Ares" offers plenty of nostalgia. A standout moment – albeit far too brief – is Jeff Bridges' appearance in a 1982 computer, where everything looks just as it did in the original "Tron." Attentive viewers will also spot several Easter eggs and subtle references. Music has always been a key element of "Tron." In the original film, sound pioneer Wendy Carlos created a brilliant futuristic soundtrack with unconventional synthesizer sounds. Carlos is also recognized as the first openly trans composer in the music industry. For "Tron: Legacy," Daft Punk delivered a danceable score that achieved cult status on its own – think of the track "Derezzed." For "Tron: Ares," Nine Inch Nails provide a darker sound. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who have produced numerous acclaimed film scores over the past 15 years, won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Disney's "Soul." Their work on "Tron: Ares" is far more than just background music. The powerful blend of electronic, industrial, and orchestral elements perfectly complements the visuals. A spectacle for the biggest screen Oscar winner Jared Leto ("Dallas Buyers Club"), who has recently faced negative headlines, delivers a convincing performance as Ares. Anderson and Peters also shine as the contrasting Dillinger family duo. However, the versatile British actor Jodie Turner-Smith ("The Agency") is the film's secret star, stealing the show as the relentless Athena. The third instalment of the "Tron" saga is a worthy continuation – a visually and aurally entertaining blockbuster best experienced on the largest screen possible, ideally in an IMAX cinema. However, whether "Tron: Ares" will attract a broad audience and succeed at the box office, unlike its predecessors, remains doubtful. It is, above all, a film for fans.

