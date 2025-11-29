LIVE TV
Cracked Heels In Winter? Try These 5 Simple Home Remedies

Cracked Heels In Winter? Try These 5 Simple Home Remedies

Prevent and treat painful cracked heels this winter with simple home remedies like soaking, exfoliating, moisturizing, overnight treatments, and proper footwear to maintain soft, healthy, and comfortable feet.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 29, 2025 13:15:41 IST

In winter, cracked heels can be a major source of discomfort since they can transform walking into a painful undertaking. The dry and cold weather strips the skin of its natural moisture, which results in the heels getting rough, itchy, and with cracks that are sometimes very painful. The situation can get worse from walking on hard surfaces or using open shoes, thus making every step taken uncomfortable. Besides pain, infected cracked heels may also occur if not treated, particularly if the fissures are very deep. Winter’s severe conditions make it essential to provide your feet with special treatment, hydration, softening, and protective footwear become must-dos. If not attended to, what begins as a mere cosmetic problem can rapidly develop into a health issue, thus rendering the winter months particularly challenging for your feet.

Home Solutions For Cracked Heels In Winters: Steo-By-Step 

1. Soak and Exfoliate

  • Fill a basin with warm, soapy water and soak your feet for 10–20 minutes to soften hard, dry skin.

  • Add Epsom salt or a splash of apple cider vinegar to enhance soothing and exfoliation.

  • Gently remove dead skin with a pumice stone or foot scrubber.

  • Avoid aggressive scrubbing, as this can worsen cracks and cause irritation.

2. Apply a Thick Moisturizer

  • After soaking and drying, immediately apply a heavy, oil-based cream or ointment to lock in moisture.

  • Look for products containing urea, salicylic acid, or alpha-hydroxy acids for enhanced softening and exfoliation.

  • Natural alternatives like petroleum jelly, coconut oil, or shea butter also work effectively.

3. Overnight Treatment with Socks

  • Apply a generous layer of oil-based cream or petroleum jelly to heels before bed.

  • Put on a pair of cotton socks to allow the moisturizer to penetrate deeply overnight.

  • Wake up to softer, healthier heels in the morning.

4. Use a Nourishing Foot Mask

  • Create a homemade foot mask with natural ingredients, e.g., mash one ripe banana and mix with a teaspoon of honey.

  • Apply to heels, leave for 20 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water.

  • The vitamins and moisturizing properties help repair and hydrate cracked skin.

5. Maintain Proper Foot Hygiene and Footwear

  • Wash feet daily with mild, fragrance-free soap and lukewarm water.

  • Thoroughly dry your feet, especially between toes, to prevent fungal infections.

  • Avoid walking barefoot on rough surfaces.

  • Choose well-fitting, closed-back shoes with adequate cushioning and support to reduce pressure on heels.

Winter should not be allowed to transform your feet into a desolate land of cracks! Daily moisturizing, warm socks, and mild scrubbing are the right remedies for these poor feet. Pampering your heels will mean that you can walk through the winter season without any pain, and probably even display those soft, joyful feet!

(With Inputs)
First published on: Nov 29, 2025 1:15 PM IST
Tags: cracked heelsdry heels treatmentfoot mask for heelsheel care tipshome remedies for cracked heelsmoisturizing feetpumice stone exfoliationsoft heelswinter foot carewinter skincare

RRB Group D CBT 1 Admit Card 2025 OUT: Here’s How To Access And Download

QUICK LINKS