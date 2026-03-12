LIVE TV
Free Visit Alert: Dubai Miracle Garden Opens Doors To UAE Residents- Know How To Avail The Offer

Free Visit Alert: Dubai Miracle Garden Opens Doors To UAE Residents- Know How To Avail The Offer

Dubai Miracle Garden, one of Dubai’s best-known floral attractions, has unveiled a limited-time offer granting free entry to all UAE residents later this month.

Dubai Musical Garden (Photo: pexels)
Dubai Musical Garden (Photo: pexels)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 12, 2026 11:36:46 IST

Free Visit Alert: Dubai Miracle Garden Opens Doors To UAE Residents- Know How To Avail The Offer

Dubai Miracle Garden, one of Dubai’s best-known floral attractions, has unveiled a limited-time offer granting free entry to all UAE residents later this month.

The promotion, aimed at encouraging more residents to experience the city’s seasonal highlight, will run from March 15 to March 31. To benefit from the offer, visitors must present a valid Emirates ID at the entrance.

Covering more than 70,000 square metres, the attraction is widely regarded as the world’s largest natural flower garden. It features millions of flowers arranged in elaborate patterns, themed exhibits, and impressive life-size floral structures.

Since opening its doors in 2013, the garden has grown into one of Dubai’s most popular outdoor attractions during the cooler months, attracting both international tourists and residents eager to enjoy its colourful displays and family-friendly setting.

During the promotional period, residents can visit the garden during its usual operating hours, from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm every day.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 11:36 AM IST
