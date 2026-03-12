What Is Wilson’s Disease? Rare Disorder That Killed Maya Kibbel, Sister Of Priyanka Chopra’s Husband Nick Jonas

The global music community and fans of the Jonas Brothers are currently in mourning following the heartbreaking news that Maya Kibbel, whom Nick Jonas called his sister, died at the age of 30.

Maya was more than just a neighbor; she was a fixture in the Jonas family’s inner circle since their early days in New Jersey because she traveled with them during their tours and participated in their private holiday celebrations.

Maya took her last breath on March 7, 2026, after fighting through her extended battle against a rare medical condition, according to her mother, Kiyoko Kibbel.

Nick Jonas honored her memory through a social media tribute, which included his commitment to support her family while he designated her as an honorary sibling within their household.

Wilson’s Disease: The Genetic Struggle

Maya Kibbel’s life was significantly impacted by a rare genetic disorder known as Wilson’s disease. This condition prevents the body from properly processing and eliminating its surplus copper content.

The healthy body uses the liver to process this mineral, but people who suffer from this disease experience dangerous copper buildup in their essential body parts.

The buildup of toxins in the body affects mainly three organs, which include the liver and brain and eyes, which suffer progressive tissue destruction.

Maya experienced an ongoing battle that brought her extreme bodily distress and complete body fatigue because her body battled the internal poisons that led to her ultimate heart and lung function failure.

Copper Toxicity and Physiological Impact

The “rare disease” mentioned in the family statement describes the medical condition that causes life-threatening symptoms from copper toxicity.

The ATP7B gene mutation stops copper from entering bile, which results in copper entering the bloodstream and creating neurological and hepatic distress.

Most patients develop tremors together with speech problems and acute liver failure. Maya reached her tragic end because her body failed to handle the biological demands, and her mother used to raise public understanding about this grave medical condition.

She proved her strength through her entire journey, which involved dealing with a condition that needed constant and intensive treatment.

Also Read: Who Was Thakkali Srinivasan? Veteran Filmmaker-Composer Dies In Bengaluru, Leaving Film Lovers Curious About His Legacy