Home > Entertainment > Who Was Thakkali Srinivasan? Veteran Filmmaker-Composer Dies In Bengaluru, Leaving Film Lovers Curious About His Legacy

Veteran Tamil filmmaker, producer and composer Thakkali Srinivasan died in Bengaluru on March 10, 2026 after a long illness. Known for thrillers and sci-fi films like Naalaya Manithan, he later left cinema to focus on humanitarian work and spiritual service.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 11, 2026 11:10:52 IST

Thakkali Srinivasan died on March 10, 2026, in Bengaluru as a filmmaker and music composer and producer. Srinivasan used his skills in directing and music to create his complete career, which he built through his work in both thriller and science fiction films between 1980 and 1990.

His death after suffering from a long-term illness marks the conclusion of a historical period in Kollywood because he earned respect for his technical skills while serving others through his humanitarian work.

Versatile Filmmaking and Creative Production Contributions

Thakkali Srinivasan established his distinctive position in Tamil cinema through his support of daring and innovative film projects. His career as a producer reached its first major success with the 1987 production Ivargal Varungala Thoongal, but his science fiction work in Naalaya Manithan and its sequel, Adhisaya Manithan, demonstrated his interest in exploring nontraditional subject matter.

He served as director of the film Jenma Natchathiram, which achieved cult status through its Indian adaptation of the Hollywood classic The Omen. His filmography also includes high-stakes thrillers like Witness and Aduthathu, which showcase his ability to create suspense that keeps viewers fully engaged throughout the entire film.

Musical Artistry and Humanitarian Spiritual Transition

Srinivasan worked as a music composer who formed the duo Premi-Srini to produce musical works, which he created with his partner. His film compositions for Naalai Manithan and Pudiya Goli served to create intense suspense through their ability to build atmospheric tension in his thrillers.

His later years brought the most significant changes to his artistic work because he dedicated himself to humanitarian activities after leaving the film industry.

He established an ashram where he dedicated his life to supporting adopted children and creating a safe space for people who required help. His decision to leave the film industry for a peaceful life dedicated to spiritual practice and community service shows his true nature and enduring influence on people.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 11:10 AM IST
QUICK LINKS