Fresh Beauty Launches: Lip Oils, Glosses & More from Huda Beauty, Kay Beauty, and Sephora

Fresh Beauty Launches: Lip Oils, Glosses & More from Huda Beauty, Kay Beauty, and Sephora

From Huda Beauty’s philanthropic lip oil to Kay Beauty’s summer-perfect tints and Dior’s new Pink Lilac range at Sephora, July 2025 brings conscious, glam lip launches that blend skincare benefits with standout style. Here’s what’s making waves this season.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 27, 2025 08:16:10 IST

This season, beauty brands are pulling out all stops with fresh launches that are equal parts glam and conscious. From philanthropic lip oils to summer-perfect tints, here’s a quick roundup of the most buzzed-about releases from Huda Beauty, Sephora, and Kay Beauty.

Huda Beauty’s “Kalamantina” Lip Oil
Arguably the most talked-about release of July 2025, Huda Beauty unveiled a new shade and scent in its cult-favorite Silk Balm Honey Kiss Lip Oil named Kalamantina. Retailing at ₹2,350, it’s a citrusy, golden gloss designed in collaboration with Palestinian-French artist Saint Levant. What’s more, 100% of profits support Palestinian agriculture and cultural programs. With a non-sticky finish and hydrating formula, this isn’t just a lip product—it’s a statement.

Kay Beauty’s Lip Expansion via Nykaa
Closer to home, Kay Beauty continues its stronghold in the Indian market with a string of recent drops on Nykaa. The FullFill Plumping Lip Gloss (₹749) comes in a transparent finish and high-shine formula enriched with peppermint oil. Meanwhile, their Lip Tints ₹799 each arrive in flattering shades like Fiery, Honey, Lush and many more. With a focus on everyday wear and clean ingredients, the brand is clearly catering to the minimal glam lover.

Sephora’s Spotlight on Dior
While the Sephora Collection itself hasn’t launched new shades this year, Dior’s Lip Glow lineup, exclusively retailed at Sephora, added a stunning Pink Lilac across their Lip Oil, Lip Glow Balm, Rosy Glow Blush, and Gloss. Prices range from ₹3,400–₹4,200 depending on the format. The fresh, cool-toned shade is ideal for neutral-to-cool skin tones looking for that subtle, just-bitten look.

So whether you’re after glossy glam or clean comfort, July 2025’s launches are a treat worth checking out. It’s time to up your lip game with the newest trending products and give them the hyderation and shine they deserve. 

