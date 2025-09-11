LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Homemade Remedies To Permanently Get Rid Of Lizards Naturally

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 11, 2025 17:52:45 IST

Lizard harmless creatures, but their sudden appearance on walls and ceilings can be unsettling. Many people dislike having them inside their homes, especially in kitchens or bedrooms. Instead of using harmful chemicals, you can try natural, homemade remedies to repel lizards effectively. These methods are safe for your family, pets, and the environment, while helping you permanently get rid of lizards in a cost-effective way.

Use Garlic and onion

This strong smell of garlic and onion acts as a natural repellent for lizards.

  • Please garlic cloves or onion slices in corners, near windows and those where lizards often appear.
  • Alternatively, mix garlic juice with the water and spray it around the entry points to keep them away.

Pepper Spray Solution

Lizards hate the pungent smell of pepper.

  • Mix two teaspoons of black pepper powder with the water and pour it into a spray bottle.
  • Spray it behind furniture, cupboards, and other hiding spots. 

These strong smell irritates lizards and drives them out naturally.

Eggshell Trick

Used egg shells are an age old remedy to keep lizards away.

  • Place dry eggshell  halves in areas where lizards  frequently appear.
  • The smell and site of X shells create the illusion of a predator, scaring them off.

 Remember to replace the shells every few days for the best results.

Coffee and Tobacco Mixture

This is a powerful homemade lizard repellent.

  • Mix coffee powder with a little tobacco powder to form a paste.
  • Roll the mixture into small balls and place them near lizard-prone areas.

The strong smell effectively drives them away, but keep this mixture away from pets and children.

Keep Your Home Cleaning and Dry

Lizards are attracted to food crumbs, moisture, and insects.

  • Sweep and mop floors regularly to avoid attracting insects, which are their primary food source.
  • Fix leaking taps and keep areas like bathrooms and kitchens dry.

A clean and clutter-free home naturally discourages lizards.

Cold Water Shock

Lizards become immobile in cold temperatures.

  • If you spot one, spray it with cold water.
  • This stuns the lizard, making it easy to safely catch and release outside without harming it.

Conclusion

Getting rid of lizards permanently doesn’t require harsh chemicals or expensive pest control services. With natural remedies like garlic, pepper spray, eggshells, and proper cleaning, you can effectively keep lizards out of your home. These methods are safe, eco-friendly, and cost-efficient, helping you maintain a pest-free, hygienic living space. By consistently applying these techniques, you can ensure lizards never return to your home.

QUICK LINKS