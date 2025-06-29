How Did Lauren Sanchez Get The Vogue Cover Page ?

Just a day after Anna Wintour announced her departure as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue U.S., the magazine unveiled a digital cover story featuring Lauren Sánchez now Lauren Sánchez Bezos in her wedding dress. The feature captured her final fitting and offered a detailed glimpse into her bridal look, marking a striking editorial shift under Vogue’s new leadership and spotlighting her wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are married! For Vogue’s June 2025 digital cover story, Chloe Malle meets the bride in Italy to discuss her sprawling wedding weekend, how her recent flight to space shaped her bridal look, and more. Read the full story here: https://t.co/JXOfFRsN05 pic.twitter.com/Z9S50fJWAS — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 27, 2025

Italian lace wedding dress

Vogue opened the piece with a vivid scene from Sánchez’s big day: “The bride is corseted and cosseted in her high-necked, Italian lace wedding dress on the grounds of an 18th-century brick villa outside of Milan. ‘I’m gonna cry!’ says the soon-to-be Lauren Sánchez Bezos.” Vogue had previously profiled her in 2023 with a feature titled “Lauren Sánchez Is Looking to the Future,” highlighting her growing presence in the fashion and media world.

Media Spotlight Intensifies Around Bezos-Sánchez Wedding

In the days leading up to and following the ceremony, The New York Times ran at least nine articles covering the wedding. Headlines ranged from event-focused pieces to opinion columns, including “At Bezos’ Venetian Wedding: Buzz, Bling and Backlash,” and “The Bezos-Sánchez Wedding and the Triumph of the Tacky.” The extensive media coverage reflected widespread public interest in the couple’s luxurious celebration.

The Grand Wedding Of Jeff And Lauren

Estimates place the wedding’s cost at nearly $50 million. The scale of the event sparked backlash from local residents and activists in Italy, who criticized Amazon’s tax practices and raised concerns over Jeff Bezos’ use of personal wealth to dominate public spaces. City officials faced complaints about logistical disruptions caused by heavy security and restricted access in the surrounding areas.

Soon after the ceremony, Lauren Sánchez posted a photograph from the wedding on Instagram, proudly showing off her dress and announcing her name change. While the post somewhat diminished Vogue’s digital exclusive, it quickly went viral, sealing the occasion as one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year.

