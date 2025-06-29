Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
aleksandar vučić’s administration nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber aleksandar vučić’s administration nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber aleksandar vučić’s administration nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber aleksandar vučić’s administration nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Live TV
TRENDING |
aleksandar vučić’s administration nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber aleksandar vučić’s administration nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber aleksandar vučić’s administration nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber aleksandar vučić’s administration nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Home > Lifestyle > How Did Lauren Sanchez Get The Vogue Cover Page ?

How Did Lauren Sanchez Get The Vogue Cover Page ?

Just one day after Anna Wintour stepped down from Vogue U.S., the magazine published an exclusive cover featuring Lauren Sánchez in her wedding gown, following her marriage to Jeff Bezos in a $50M Italian ceremony.

Lauren at Vogue

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 10:16:47 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Just a day after Anna Wintour announced her departure as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue U.S., the magazine unveiled a digital cover story featuring Lauren Sánchez now Lauren Sánchez Bezos  in her wedding dress. The feature captured her final fitting and offered a detailed glimpse into her bridal look, marking a striking editorial shift under Vogue’s new leadership and spotlighting her wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Italian lace wedding dress

Vogue opened the piece with a vivid scene from Sánchez’s big day: “The bride is corseted and cosseted in her high-necked, Italian lace wedding dress on the grounds of an 18th-century brick villa outside of Milan. ‘I’m gonna cry!’ says the soon-to-be Lauren Sánchez Bezos.” Vogue had previously profiled her in 2023 with a feature titled “Lauren Sánchez Is Looking to the Future,” highlighting her growing presence in the fashion and media world.

Media Spotlight Intensifies Around Bezos-Sánchez Wedding

In the days leading up to and following the ceremony, The New York Times ran at least nine articles covering the wedding. Headlines ranged from event-focused pieces to opinion columns, including “At Bezos’ Venetian Wedding: Buzz, Bling and Backlash,” and “The Bezos-Sánchez Wedding and the Triumph of the Tacky.” The extensive media coverage reflected widespread public interest in the couple’s luxurious celebration.

The Grand Wedding Of Jeff And Lauren 

Estimates place the wedding’s cost at nearly $50 million. The scale of the event sparked backlash from local residents and activists in Italy, who criticized Amazon’s tax practices and raised concerns over Jeff Bezos’ use of personal wealth to dominate public spaces. City officials faced complaints about logistical disruptions caused by heavy security and restricted access in the surrounding areas.

Soon after the ceremony, Lauren Sánchez posted a photograph from the wedding on Instagram, proudly showing off her dress and announcing her name change. While the post somewhat diminished Vogue’s digital exclusive, it quickly went viral, sealing the occasion as one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year.

Must Read: Jeff Bezos’s New Wife Lauren Flaunts Her Rare Nearly 30-Carat Pink Diamond Ring, Can Land In Museum Under An Iconic Piece

Advertisement

More News

Tamil Nadu Custodial Death: 27-Year-Old Temple Guard Dies After Police Interrogation, Political Storm Erupts
F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained
Several Injured in Chemical Factory Explosion in Telangana’s Sangareddy District

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?