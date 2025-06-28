Live Tv
Home > Lifestyle > Jeff Bezos’s New Wife Lauren Flaunts Her Rare Nearly 30-Carat Pink Diamond Ring, Can Land In Museum Under An Iconic Piece

Jeff Bezos’s New Wife Lauren Flaunts Her Rare Nearly 30-Carat Pink Diamond Ring, Can Land In Museum Under An Iconic Piece

Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren Sánchez drew global attention as she stepped out during their Venice wedding celebrations flaunting her extravagant engagement ring. The rare pink diamond, estimated to be nearly 30 carats, is said to be among the rarest in the world.

Jeff Bezos's New Wife Lauren Flaunts Her Rare Nearly 30-Carat Pink Diamond Ring

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 10:31:29 IST

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has just ended with a three day grand wedding with American journalist- Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy. It must be noted that Jeff proposed Lauren in May 2023 with a rare pink diamond ring which reportedly close to 30 carats. Mike Fried of The Diamond Pro estimated its value at approximately $5 million, noting its extreme rarity due to the closure of Argyle mines in Australia.

Jewelry experts highlighted the uniqueness of Sánchez’s ring, predicting it may one day reside in a museum alongside iconic pieces. Vogue reports the ring features four prongs and small stones embedded in the band. The pink diamond’s size and clarity make it a standout in the world of high-end jewelry. Fried emphasized that pink diamonds of this caliber are nearly impossible to find and polish to such perfection. The piece is already being dubbed a fashion icon by the industry.

As the festivities continued, Lauren Sánchez was seen wearing additional diamond rings while departing the Aman Hotel. One featured a 20-carat cushion-cut diamond set in a platinum band, and another was an oval-shaped ring. Zack Stone from Steve Stone Jewellers valued the oval-cut diamond ring at nearly $4 million, surpassing the estimated value of her engagement ring. She also wore a bracelet featuring the initials “LB,” referencing her soon-to-be-married name.

The wedding guest – the A- listers 

The couple’s wedding events, spanning June 24 to 26, include a guest list featuring celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, and Tom Brady. Reports estimate the celebration cost between $46 and $55 million. Bezos, with a net worth of $231 billion, also owns a $500 million luxury yacht, among numerous real estate properties. The ceremony will take place on the Venetian island of San Giorgio Maggiore, chosen for its privacy and 500-year-old marble architecture.

Must Read: How Much Is Jeff Bezos Richer Than Lauren Sanchez? The Newly Married Couple Officially Married

