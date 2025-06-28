Jeff Bezos’s New Wife Lauren Flaunts Her Rare Nearly 30-Carat Pink Diamond Ring, Can Land In Museum Under An Iconic Piece

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has just ended with a three day grand wedding with American journalist- Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy. It must be noted that Jeff proposed Lauren in May 2023 with a rare pink diamond ring which reportedly close to 30 carats. Mike Fried of The Diamond Pro estimated its value at approximately $5 million, noting its extreme rarity due to the closure of Argyle mines in Australia.

Jewelry experts highlighted the uniqueness of Sánchez’s ring, predicting it may one day reside in a museum alongside iconic pieces. Vogue reports the ring features four prongs and small stones embedded in the band. The pink diamond’s size and clarity make it a standout in the world of high-end jewelry. Fried emphasized that pink diamonds of this caliber are nearly impossible to find and polish to such perfection. The piece is already being dubbed a fashion icon by the industry.

As the festivities continued, Lauren Sánchez was seen wearing additional diamond rings while departing the Aman Hotel. One featured a 20-carat cushion-cut diamond set in a platinum band, and another was an oval-shaped ring. Zack Stone from Steve Stone Jewellers valued the oval-cut diamond ring at nearly $4 million, surpassing the estimated value of her engagement ring. She also wore a bracelet featuring the initials “LB,” referencing her soon-to-be-married name.

The wedding guest – the A- listers

The couple’s wedding events, spanning June 24 to 26, include a guest list featuring celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, and Tom Brady. Reports estimate the celebration cost between $46 and $55 million. Bezos, with a net worth of $231 billion, also owns a $500 million luxury yacht, among numerous real estate properties. The ceremony will take place on the Venetian island of San Giorgio Maggiore, chosen for its privacy and 500-year-old marble architecture.

