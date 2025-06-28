How Many Times Richer Is Jeff Bezos Than Lauren Sanchez? Newly Married Couple’s Net Worth Difference May Shock You

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiance Lauren Sanchez kicked off their extravagant wedding celebrations in Venice, Italy. The grand wedding was a three-day event started on June 24 which had over 200 high profile guests from across the world.

According to the Forbes, Bezos’ net worth at $231 billion. Since founding Amazon in 1994, he has transformed it into a global e-commerce leader. While he stepped down as CEO in 2021, Bezos still retains a significant share in the company. His ventures also include aerospace firm Blue Origin, media house The Washington Post, and the Bezos Earth Fund.

Bezos pledged to contribute $10 billion to climate action by 2030 through the Earth Fund. His real estate portfolio includes properties in Washington D.C., multiple New York penthouses, and a $165 million estate in Beverly Hills. He also owns Koru, a $500 million superyacht.

Lauren Sanchez: Net Worth and Accomplishments

While Jeff Bezos commands global recognition, Lauren Sanchez has built a successful career in her own right. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sanchez holds an estimated net worth of $30 million. An Emmy-winning journalist, Sanchez built a strong media presence with anchor roles on Good Day LA, Extra, and The View.

She is a licensed helicopter pilot and founder of Black Ops Aviation, a female-owned aerial filming company. Sanchez also authored a New York Times bestseller and maintains a growing presence as an entrepreneur.

Legal Status and Wedding Details

Sources suggest Bezos and Sanchez already formalized their marriage in the United States before hosting their international ceremony. According to Page Six, a Florida-based attorney stated, “Often a marriage in a foreign country is not valid in the USA, or creates other issues, so yes it is likely they are already married.”

