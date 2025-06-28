Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Live TV
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Home > Lifestyle > How Many Times Richer Is Jeff Bezos Than Lauren Sanchez? Newly Married Couple’s Net Worth Difference May Shock You

How Many Times Richer Is Jeff Bezos Than Lauren Sanchez? Newly Married Couple’s Net Worth Difference May Shock You

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez commenced their grand wedding celebrations in Venice with a lavish welcome dinner attended by over 200 celebrity guests. The three-day event reflects not only their union but also the luxurious scale of their lives.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are finally married

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 10:26:22 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiance Lauren Sanchez kicked off their extravagant wedding celebrations in Venice, Italy. The grand wedding was a three-day event started on June 24 which had over 200 high profile guests from across the world. 

According to the Forbes, Bezos’ net worth at $231 billion. Since founding Amazon in 1994, he has transformed it into a global e-commerce leader. While he stepped down as CEO in 2021, Bezos still retains a significant share in the company. His ventures also include aerospace firm Blue Origin, media house The Washington Post, and the Bezos Earth Fund.

Bezos pledged to contribute $10 billion to climate action by 2030 through the Earth Fund. His real estate portfolio includes properties in Washington D.C., multiple New York penthouses, and a $165 million estate in Beverly Hills. He also owns Koru, a $500 million superyacht.

Lauren Sanchez: Net Worth and Accomplishments

While Jeff Bezos commands global recognition, Lauren Sanchez has built a successful career in her own right. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sanchez holds an estimated net worth of $30 million. An Emmy-winning journalist, Sanchez built a strong media presence with anchor roles on Good Day LA, Extra, and The View

You Might Be Interested In

She is a licensed helicopter pilot and founder of Black Ops Aviation, a female-owned aerial filming company. Sanchez also authored a New York Times bestseller and maintains a growing presence as an entrepreneur.

Legal Status and Wedding Details

Sources suggest Bezos and Sanchez already formalized their marriage in the United States before hosting their international ceremony. According to Page Six, a Florida-based attorney stated, “Often a marriage in a foreign country is not valid in the USA, or creates other issues, so yes it is likely they are already married.”

Must Read: Is BTS’s V In Squid Game 3? Here’s All You Need To Know

Tags: jeff bezos weddinglauren sanchez net worth
Advertisement

More News

Tamil Nadu Custodial Death: 27-Year-Old Temple Guard Dies After Police Interrogation, Political Storm Erupts
F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained
Several Injured in Chemical Factory Explosion in Telangana’s Sangareddy District

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?